Monty Don and elegant wife Sarah's wedding guest outfits belong in their fairytale garden

Monty Don is no stranger to muddy boots and gardening gloves, but he left them at home in exchange for much smarter attire as he attended a special family wedding.

The Gardeners' World star, 67, and his wife Sarah were pictured at their son's nuptials back in July 2020 – which happened to be their own wedding anniversary. For the occasion, the pair proved their penchant for florals as they stepped out in summery outfits that may have been inspired by their Herefordshire garden, Longmeadow.

Monty offset his classic white shirt and black suit with a blue tie covered with yellow flowers, while Sarah tied in with his colour scheme in a stunning pastel blue frock. It featured a high neckline, long sleeves, a ditsy floral print and navy piping which she teamed with pearl drop earrings and her blonde hair in a sleek straight bob.

The celebrity gardener captioned the candid photo, which appears to have been taken at the wedding breakfast: "3 years ago on this day Sarah and I were celebrating our son Adam’s marriage to Emily. On the same day 37 years ago we were married too."

© Instagram Monty and Sarah's son got married in 2017

At the time, fans rushed to comment on the couple's outfits, writing: "Look at you all poshed up," and: "I love the tie." A third added: "Lucky Monty, Sarah is a beauty."

Monty and Sarah chose much more timeless outfits on their own wedding day. On their 39th anniversary in 2022, he shared one rare throwback photo, taken in 1983, which showed the newlyweds standing outside a set of wrought iron gates, with Monty's new wife rocking an unconventional blue outfit.

Sarah ditched bridal white for a dusty cornflower jacket with large buttons down the front, which she paired with a chunky necklace and matching earrings.

Meanwhile, Monty didn't appear to have aged at all – he sported the same thick curly hair and big grin and wore a cream suit and black spotty tie.

He accompanied the photo with a heartfelt message to his childhood sweetheart Sarah, whom he met at Cambridge University. "We got married 39 years ago today - the picture is a little faded, a little wrinkly, like us but the love is as evergreen and strong now as it was all those years ago," Monty sweetly wrote.

Monty and Sarah share three children, Tom, Adam and Freya, and they are proud grandparents to George and Daisy Rose. However, Sarah candidly opened up about her ill health following childbirth and the impact it had on their marriage in their book, The Jewel Garden.

"I was ill for months after our daughter was born despite having had a supposedly film-star birth at an enormously expensive private London hospital," Sarah wrote. "I had a slipped disc, a result of the bodged delivery, and was so anaemic that I needed a blood transfusion.

"My injuries were not acknowledged and as we tried to leave the hospital I had to walk down three flights of stairs because the lift had broken. I was unable to walk or stand properly for over a year," she shared.

Being bedridden put a strain on their relationship, with Sarah candidly writing: "When it came down to it, Montagu was a loony and I was ill all the time."

© Shutterstock Monty Don and his wife Sarah met at university

© Richard Young/Shutterstock The couple got married in July 1986

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock They share three children, one of which got married on their anniversary

© Jabphotography/Shutterstock Sarah and Monty often share photos of their garden at Longmeadow

