Royal wedding! Prince marries Oxford student - see her meaningful wedding dress

Nine months on from their engagement, Prince Ludwig of Bavaria has married his fiancée Sophie Evekink – congratulations to the happy couple.

Princess Beatrix and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria's son and the Oxford student, who is currently researching for her doctorate at the Law Faculty, exchanged vows at the Theatiner Church in Munich on Saturday 20 May, before heading to a reception hosted by Duke Franz of Bavaria at Schloss Nymphenburg.

Sophie put a lot of thought into her bridal outfit, stepping out in a lace wedding dress by a Lebanese designer, featuring a swooping neckline, A-line skirt and gorgeous lace sleeves. Loved by celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Kate Hudson, the designer is known for her romantic lace wedding dress and glamorous embellished gowns.

In a nod of support to Ukraine following the war against Russia, she added a veil designed by Ukrainian brand WONA, complete with a floral garland and matching lace embroidery. Brides who love the designer can snap up veils covered with sparkles, floral appliques, pearls and even leaf designers.

The page boys and flower girls, meanwhile, wore clothes that were much closer to home. Designed by local tailor Gabi Nitzl from Niederbayern, they were inspired by the traditional styles and colours of Bavaria.

According to Ludwig and Sophie's close friend Herve Verhoosel, the bridal party outfits are not the only regional nod in the royal wedding. He explained that "traditional delegations across Bavaria" will be taking part in the ceremony and the couple will be "incorporating local food and drinks" into their reception.

On the subject of wedding gifts, he continued: "Duke Franz and the bridal couple are also mindful of the number of global crises which have taken place in the recent period. In particular, they are aware that the cruel war of aggression against Ukraine is likely to continue into the summer of 2023.

"As a result, for the wedding, the fiancés have, instead of presents, encouraged a call for donations towards such humanitarian initiatives."

Who is Prince Ludwig's wife Sophie Evekink?

© Getty Sophie-Alexandra Evekink is studying for her doctorate at Oxford University

Born in 1989, Sophie is a Dutch and Canadian national. The 34-year-old previously worked for the United Nations on health and human rights and has taught transitional justice at the Criminology Centre at Oxford University, where she now doing her doctorate in law.

Speaking to Germany's Bild newspaper, her future father-in-law Prince Luitpold said: "Ludwig made a good choice. My future daughter-in-law is a very intelligent and educated woman."

© Herve Verhoosel Ludwig and Sophie announced their engagement in 2022

She likely bonded with Prince Ludwig over their shared interest in these subjects. Ludwig specialised in human rights and international humanitarian law in Göttingen.

Since 2011, he has been a board member of the Nymphenburg Aid Association and he has spent much of his time in rural Kenya, where he has founded several non-profit organisations with partners, the Learning Lions and the Start Up Lions.

When did Prince Ludwig get engaged to Sophie Evekink?

© Herve Verhoosel The student showed off her emerald engagement ring

The Office of the Bavarian Royal House announced the happy news that Prince Ludwig was engaged by sharing two heartwarming photographs of the couple in traditional outfits.

Posing against a stunning mountainous backdrop, Sophie wore an elegant emerald green dress, coordinating with her dazzling emerald engagement ring. Meanwhile, Prince Ludwig donned a smart linen jacket with forest green lapels.

© Herve Verhoosel The couple looked so in love ahead of their royal wedding

In another snap, Prince Ludwig gazed into the eyes of his fiancée and their pet dog as they enjoyed the outdoors together, wearing traditional Tyrolean hats, a distinctive element of the local folk costume.

