Watch: Princess Beatrice chuckles in surprise as she carries out bridesmaid duties

Princess Beatrice may not have been dressed in a traditional maid of honour gown at her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding, but that didn't stop her from performing all of her required duties.

After Eugenie had exchanged vows with Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 12 October 2018, Beatrice was spotted helping the bride as she prepared to travel to her wedding reception at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew live. Jack and Eugenie had chosen to travel in a grey Aston Martin DB10, which was originally created for the James Bond movie Spectre.

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank left Windsor Castle in an Aston Martin DB10

Clearly impressed by the couple's choice of transport, Beatrice can be seen saying: "Oh my God! What car is that?" as she caught sight of the car waiting outside the castle before lending a helping hand with Eugenie's bridal gown.

The bride chose a wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar. The full skirt and the train proved to be problematic for the car journey, however – watch Beatrice chuckling as she helped her sister in the video below…

Princess Beatrice chose to wear a dark blue belted jacket with a matching skirt and hat, standing out compared to the rest of Eugenie's bridal party who wore coordinating white outfits.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Mia, and Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughter Savannah were among the young bridesmaids who wore puff-sleeve white gowns with green sashes around their waist.

Eugenie later changed into an unconventional blush pink Zac Posen gown for her evening reception which was actually based on a film star. The structured bodice and flowing skirt were inspired by actress-turned-royal Grace Kelly's beautiful gown in the 1955 film, To Catch a Thief, but Eugenie added modest long sleeves instead of the strapless neckline.

© Getty Beatrice wore an unconventional maid of honour outfit

After her two wedding dresses went on display at Windsor Castle, the royal explained: "I wanted something reminiscent of Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief so I showed that for reference and Zac came up with this silk that he’d found from Manchester. Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button, it’s all painstakingly done by him and his team."

The Royal Family's website also said the gown was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the blush of an English rose. "Mr Posen took his inspiration from the White Rose of York," it added. In another subtle tribute to Eugenie's heritage, Zac ensured the White Rose of York was embroidered on both the shoulder and back which held together the cape.

© Getty Princess Eugenie chose a wedding dress with a low back to show off her scoliosis scar

© Getty The couple got married in October 2018

© WPA Pool They hosted their wedding reception at Royal Lodge Windsor

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex was secretly pregnant at Princess Eugenie's wedding

© Getty Images A three-year-old Charlotte looked adorable as a bridesmaid

