Katy Perry's unearthed verdict on Meghan Markle's wedding dress divides fans

Katy Perry has had several years to consider her ideal wedding dress after Orlando Bloom proposed on Valentine's Day in 2019, but one thing's for sure – she'll be putting a lot of focus on her pre-wedding fittings.

One year before she got engaged, the Roar singer was previously asked about her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex's bridal gown. Katy had some words of wisdom to share with Meghan Markle in the unearthed video from 2018, which resurfaced following her performance at King Charles' coronation concert. "I would've done one more fitting," she replied with a wink. The TikTok clip then sparked a flurry of comments from fans who were divided about her opinion. "I agree the dress needed a good fitting," remarked one, while another penned: "I agree and I like Meghan too. The dress just didn't look good to me."

However, others defended the Duchess' gown by Claire Wright Keller for Givenchy, which boasted a bateau neckline and cropped sleeves. "I thought Meghan’s dress was SO beautiful," one wrote, and a second noted: "People are forgetting that Meghan wanted simplicity." A third added: "I think Meghan felt she had to be even more conservative considering the scrutiny she's put under."

As she stepped out at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018, Meghan looked gorgeous in her designer gown, which she teamed with a 16-foot veil embroidered with a scalloped edge to match Princess Diana's bridal tiara and flowers from each Commonwealth country.

She previously opened up about the fact she left her wedding dress in the hands of her designer and didn't even get to properly see the finished result until hours before she walked down the aisle.

During Queen Of The World, she said of working with Claire: "We had two or three meetings talking about sketches and different ideas of how this could really come to life. We knew we wanted it to be very delicate, but then after that point, I just said I trust her implicitly with what she did."

After her royal wedding, Meghan viewed her dress in its exhibition display at Windsor Castle and added: "I didn’t see it really until the morning of, so this is my first time seeing the veil like this."

When is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's wedding?

Katy and Orlando have tried to marry twice since The Lord of the Rings actor proposed with an eye-catching cluster ring of rubies and diamonds. The couple planned to tie the knot in Japan while Katy was pregnant in 2020, but they were forced to postpone their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, she told The Mirror: "You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always canceled. We just want to deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now."

Unfazed by the changing wedding plans, she told Stellar magazine in March 2021: "Orlando and I are united with our approach. It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard."

What did Katy Perry's first wedding dress look like?

Katy was married to Russell Brand in 2010 after tying the knot at a tiger sanctuary in Northern India in a grey Elie Saab gown with lace embellished sleeves. They split 14 months later.

Meanwhile, Orlando was married to Miranda Kerr for three years between 2010 and 2013, during which time they welcomed son Flynn.

