Kaley Cuoco models ex Karl Cook's diamond engagement ring in new post

One glance at Kaley Cuoco's social media and it's clear that the new mom blissfully happy with her partner Tom Pelphrey and their little girl Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, who was born in March 2023.

However, The Flight Attendant actress was spotted wearing her engagement ring from her ex-husband Karl Cook in a new Instagram post. She shared a series of photos with her late dog Norman to announce she is now Co-Founder of Oh Norman!, inspired by his "unconditional love."

© Instagram The actress was wearing her engagement ring in a throwback picture of her pet dog Norman

The first snap showed Kaley lying on the kitchen floor next to her furry friend with her chin resting on one hand, where a teardrop diamond ring could be seen on her ring finger. It sat on a pave band and was nestled next to her gold wedding ring, while she accessorised with layered gold bracelets.

The Big Bang Theory star – who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting – got engaged to Karl in December 2017. At the time, Karl posted an up-close photograph of the gorgeous ring for the world to see and wrote: "I am so so, so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you."

Kaley Cuoco's engagement ring from Karl Cook

Kaley also shared a video that her fiancé had taken, showing her sobbing at the camera and holding up her left hand. She captioned the candid video: "Still crying? Every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!"

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco sobs during proposal video with Karl Cook

Kaley and Karl got married in a romantic outdoor ceremony in 2018 which included a horseshoe floral installation, monogrammed burger buns, a shoe shine station and a beauty room from Sephora for guests to refresh throughout the day.

However, they split after three years of marriage, stating their "paths have taken us in opposite directions".

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in a joint statement.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

© Getty Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco split in 2021

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

© Getty Kaley and Tom were introduced at the Ozark premier

Kaley went on to find love with actor Tom, with the pair confirming their relationship in May 2022. They met at the premiere of the final season of Ozark in April, during which their manager set them up.

© Instagram The couple are now parents to daughter Matilda

"She [was] like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.' We met at the Ozark premiere, and I was standing with Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," Kaley previously told USA Today.

READ NOW: Victoria Beckham dances in chain-detail wedding guest dress at family nuptials

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.