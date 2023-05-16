Inside Kim Kardashian's three weddings

Kim Kardashian attracts a huge amount of interest wherever she goes and whatever she does. Whether it's her relationship with her well-known Keeping Up With the Kardashians starring family, dating life, or budding legal career, there's lots to explore about the fashion icon's life.

One aspect of her personal life which attracts a lot of attention is, along with the 42-year-old's life as a mom-of-four, her many past relationships. But to whom has the LA-born star been married, and for how long? Join HELLO! as we look at all the details you need to know about each of Kim's past weddings…

How many times has Kim Kardashian got married?

© Toni Anne Barson Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kim Kardashian has so far been married three times. As well as her most recent high-profile relationship with controversial rapper and public figure Kanye West, Kim has also been married to National Basketball Association player Kris Humphries and to the music producer Damon Thomas.

Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas' wedding

© Getty Images Kim and Damon were married for three years

The Kardashians star married relatively private star Damon in Las Vegas in 2000, when she was 19 years old. The then 28-year-old and Kim had reportedly been dating for around two years prior to the wedding, but as neither star were huge household names at the time (in comparison to Kim's status today) little is known about their spontaneous elopement.

In 2018, Kim claimed she was on ecstasy when the two got married in Vegas. "I did ecstasy once and I got married", the star said in a season 15 episode of her reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Damon later responded to her comments in 2022, saying: "I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids now.

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram Kim with her and Kanye's four children

"I think she should be more responsible about those statements," he continued, adding: "Because it happened in the past, you can try to sweep it under the rug, but you don’t stay married to somebody or be with somebody for four to five years and it’s just based off you getting high off of ecstasy, you know what I mean? That doesn’t make any sense at all."

SEE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship timeline

Kim and Damon split after three years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2004. Again on her reality TV show, Kim suggested one of the reasons for their split was she grew to dislike how controlling Damon was in their relationship. Damon has always denied Kim's claims that he was abusive towards her.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' wedding

Kim Kardashian married basketball player Kris Humphries in Montecito, California in 2011. The couple began dating in 2010, and got engaged in 2011. In August that same year, the two tied the knot in a lavish $10million wedding which was heavily publicized due to it featuring as a big event in the Kardashians' ongoing reality TV series.

In October 2011 the two-part special aired, showing how the couple had wed in front of 440 guests. Among them were Demi Lovato, Mario Lopez, Eva Longoria, Avril Lavigne and Lindsay Lohan.

Kim's ivory Vera Wang gown had a tulle skirt, basque waist and Chantilly lace, and was matched with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Meanwhile, Kris wore a white peak lapel tuxedo jacket, black tuxedo trousers, a white shirt and a white bow tie, all designed by Ermenegildo Zegna.

WATCH: Travel back in time to see Kim's style evolution

The reality TV star's sisters and TV co-stars Kourtney and Khloe served as maids of honour to Kim, who changed into two other Vera Wang looks over the course of the celebrations. But despite the long-lasting nature of Kim and Kris' well documented wedding, their relationship was not to be. After just 72 days of marriage (and in the same month which their marriage special aired), Kim filed for divorce from her second husband. The arrangement was finalised in June 2013.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kim revealed the inner turmoil which had led to her ill-fated marriage to Kris. "At the time I just thought… I’m 30 years old — I better get this together,” she said. “[I thought] I better get married. I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and all their friends are having kids. So, it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out," she revealed.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding

Kim and Kanye first met in 2003, but it was only in 2012 that the couple started dating. The musician, who also goes by the name 'Ye' and A-list reality TV star got engaged in October 2013 following the birth of their first child, North West, in June of the same year.

The famous pairing got married in May 2014 during a private ceremony which occurred at Fort di Belvedere in Florence. Kim and Kanye's guests were also told the wedding would be taking place in Paris, but on arrival were then flown to the Italian location instead.

© Getty Images Kim has walked down the aisle three times - including with her last husband, Kanye West

Kim looked beautiful in a bespoke couture wedding dress designed by Riccardo Tisci, formerly creative director of Givenchy, as she said 'I do' at the 16th-century location. The couple's marriage celebrations lasted a whole weekend.

The evening before their nuptials, Kim and Kanye hosted a rehearsal dinner for around 600 guests in the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors. This along with this spectacular celebration, the couple's wedding weekend reportedly cost the couple a whopping $7.5million in total. Among Kim and Kanye's 600 guests were members of the Kardashian clan, including Kim's mother Kris Jenner and the bride's sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

© Getty Images The couple split after seven years together

The ceremony was largely kept out of view by a towering wall of white flowers to give Kim and Kanye the privacy they had wanted on their big day, a huge contrast to the star's previous marriage to Kris in 2011. The private venue was also decorated with an abundance of floral arrangements from Fiori Della Signoria, one of Florence's oldest flower shops, which People estimated to have been worth $136,000.

Kim and Kanye went on to have three more children, Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born in 2018 via a surrogate) and Psalm (born in 2019, also through a surrogate). The pair renewed their marriage vows in 2019, however as has been widely publicized over the last few years, Kim filed for divorce for the third time in February 2021. This divorce was finalized in 2022.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.