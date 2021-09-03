Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announce separation after three years of marriage Sending love to Kaley

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has split from her husband of three years, Karl Cook.

The two shared the sad news in a statement, in which they revealed that their "paths have taken us in opposite directions".

Kaley met Karl in 2016 and they wed in 2018, celebrating their anniversary less than three months ago.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco's $12million mansion with husband Karl is off the charts

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco marries Karl Cook

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in the statement.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

MORE: Kaley Cuoco looks like a blonde bombshell after gorgeous hair transformation

MORE: Kaley Cuoco stuns in beautiful all-black look

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Kaley and Karl married in 2018

Kaley and Karl are both avid equestrians, and they met in 2016, marrying in a horse stable near San Diego in June 2018, eight months after Karl dropped to one knee to propose.

The ceremony included a horseshoe floral installation, and their reception was just as lavish with monogrammed burger buns, a shoeshine station and a beauty room from Sephora for guests to refresh throughout the day.

On their third wedding anniversary, Kaley shared a throwback snap of the two celebrating their five years together.

Kaley shared this throwback on Instagram

"NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met," The Flight Attendant actress wrote, adding: "2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?!

"I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!"

Karl added his own post, captioning the snap: "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been three years, feel like just a flash. "I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.