Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco's love life: Divorces, A-list romance & more The actress has been married twice

Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey, and although she has been spotted wearing a ring on her left hand, she has previously ruled out getting married again.

The Big Bang Theory actress has been married twice before: to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, and Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021. Kaley was also reportedly engaged to Josh Resnik in 2011 but the couple split shortly afterwards. From her ex-husbands to her brief romance with Henry Cavill, we look back at Kaley's dating history…

Tom Pelphrey

Kaley and Ozark star Tom went public with their relationship in May 2022 when she shared a series of loved-up photos on Instagram.

Just five months later, on 11 October, The Flight Attendant star announced that they were expecting a baby girl with an adorable slideshow of pregnancy photos captioned: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [love] you." The couple even recently celebrated with a lavish baby shower!

Karl Cook

Kaley and Karl met at a horse show in 2016 and got engaged in December of the following year. They tied the knot in June 2018 but didn't live together for months afterwards while they built their dream home together – a $12million property in Hidden Hills with a gorgeous outdoor pool.

"We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we are at a lot. We are not together every single day, and I think personally, it’s important. It works well for us," she told E! News.

The couple got married in June 2018

However, Kaley and Karl announced their split in September of 2021, releasing a statement saying: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

They continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Henry Cavill

Kaley and Henry dated very briefly in 2013

Kaley and Superman star Henry Cavill were spotted holding hands in July 2013, but the couple's romance reportedly lasted just 10 days before they decided to remain friends.

Ryan Sweeting

Shortly after her romance with Henry, Kaley got engaged to Ryan Sweeting

After a whirlwind relationship, Kaley and Ryan Sweeting got engaged in September 2013 and they tied the knot in a 'fire and ice' themed wedding on New Year’s Eve on a ranch in Southern California. Kaley wore a strapless pink fairytale gown, while the tennis star opted for a black suit.

Just 21 months later, a representative for Kaley revealed they were getting divorced. "Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting have mutually decided to end their marriage," the rep told People magazine. "They ask for privacy at this time. No further statement will be issued regarding this matter."

"I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again. My ex ruined that word for me," she recalled to Cosmopolitan in 2018. "I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his."

Josh Resnik

The actress was briefly engaged to addiction specialist Josh Resnik, her reps confirmed in October 2011.

People reported that Josh proposed during a date night at home, but they called off their engagement shortly afterwards.

Johnny Galecki

The Big Bang Theory co-stars dated in secret

The Big Bang Theory fans may be aware of Kaley's secret relationship with her co-star Johnny Galecki, which they hid from their fellow stars. They dated for two years before splitting in 2009, but they continued to play on-screen love interests, Penny and Leonard.

Kaley also dated country pop star Jaron Lowenstein for a year from 2005 to 2006, and actor Kevin Zegers from 2003 to 2004.

