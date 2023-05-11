Giggling Zara Tindall narrowly avoids mishap with wedding guest mini dress – watch

Zara Tindall was spotted struggling with the weather as she arrived at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2018.

The Olympic equestrian arrived at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Mike Tindall, her brother Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn – all of whom were battling against the strong wind. Having welcomed her second daughter Lena Tindall four months earlier, Zara chose a vibrant blue knee-length frock with a high neckline, long sleeves, a fitted waist and a floaty skirt.

She added grey heels, a metallic silver clutch and a matching floral fascinator perched atop her elegant updo. Take a look at the moment Zara couldn't contain her giggles as she narrowly avoided an outfit mishap…

WATCH: Zara Tindall couldn't contain her giggles as she arrived at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

Zara wasn't the only one struggling with the wind as she walked through the crowds ahead of the royal wedding. Mike was spotted laughing as he pushed against the force of the weather and kept hold of his tailcoat while Autumn Phillips clutched onto her green hat.

Luckily, it didn't seem to impact Princess Eugenie as she stepped out of the car wearing a Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding dress with long sleeves, an A-line skirt and a low back, which she requested so that her scoliosis scar would be visible.

© Getty Zara was pictured in a blue knee-length dress and a grey fascinator

When her gown went on display at Windsor Castle, she explained: "I had always wanted a low back, part of it was showing my scar. I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo. For me it's a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own they are trying to deal with."

Eugenie's dress also featured meaningful symbols representing her marriage to Jack, including the White Rose of York which was interwoven with ivy to mark the couple's marriage and future together.

© Getty Princess Eugenie chose a wedding dress with a low back to show off her scoliosis scar

She added the Queen's dazzling Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara and chose to forego a veil - perhaps a wise decision considering the wind!

What royal wedding guest dress hacks do the royals use?

Windy conditions are something that many royals have to deal with on a day-to-day basis during their public engagements, but they can request a special fashion hack to prevent fashion mishaps.

Speaking about adding weights to hemlines, Anne told Australian Women's Weekly: "For some materials that was an absolute necessity. It's fine if you want to wear light clothes but airports, always breezy, never a good idea, so you find some way of dealing with that.

"It's a very old-fashioned habit. You wouldn't find it much now unless you actually asked or had things specifically made."

However, Anne admitted that the royals still struggle with hats, too. "Milliners do things which make perfect sense when you're standing still inside" she said, before adding that "it makes slightly less sense when you're outside in a draught, especially when it's blowing from behind you, but that's experience, as they say. These things you learn how to deal with."

Some of the best photos from Princess Eugenie's royal wedding...

© Getty The couple got married in October 2018

© WPA Pool Eugenie accessorised her Peter Pilotto wedding dress with an emerald tiara

© DANNY LAWSON Zara and Mike Tindall left four month old Lena at home for the occasion

© Getty Princess Beatrice was also dressed in blue at the royal wedding

© Getty Princess Charlotte was the most adorable flower girl

Princess Kate was also pictured trying to control her dress in the windy weather

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with Prince Archie at the wedding, announcing the news shortly afterwards

