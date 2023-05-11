Princess Anne's colour-clashing wedding guest dresses are like nothing you've ever seen

Princess Anne has a unique sense of style that never fails to amaze, especially when it comes to weddings.

Ditching traditional muted tones that are favoured by the likes of Princess Kate and Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal often steps out in bold, colour-clashing ensembles that ensure she stands out among the crowds. We're talking tartan, florals and more – take a look at Anne's best wedding guest dresses over the years…

1 7 © Getty White is considered one of the few colours off-limits for wedding guests, but Anne didn't seem fazed about upstaging the bride when she attended Lady Rose Windsor's nuptials in 2008. She was pictured in a knee-length frock with a ruffle hem and a yellow floral print teamed with a lemon hat and quilted clutch.

2 7 © Getty Princess Anne looked like a spring dream at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in April 2011, stepping out in a purple dress with a green floral coat, a pearl necklace and neutral accessories.

3 7 © Getty Looking perfect in pleats, Anne pulled out all the stops as the mother of the bride at Zara Tindall's nuptials. She wore a coral frock with a cream cropped jacket with a 50s-style portrait collar in a matching floral print. MORE: Meghan Markle's secret wedding tribute to Princess Diana we never knew about

4 7 © Getty Who said yellow and blue can't go together? The Princess wore a blue pencil dress layered underneath a coat, finished with a matching blue neck scarf and floral hat.

5 7 © Getty Anne donned patriotic colours for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, with her red coat dress boasting a dark blue lining and delicate print. She added a matching blue clutch bag and fascinator.

6 7 © Getty How bold was the royal in her turquoise belted coat dress? Her scarf and fascinator perfectly matched the vibrant blue colour, and she ensured to keep her accessorised neutral with black gloves and shoes.

7 7 © Getty Green was the colour of the moment at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. Not only did Sarah Ferguson and Pippa Middleton step out in various hues, but Anne rocked a forest green knee-length frock covered with pale green swirls that continued on her jacket. Glamorous black gloves and a cream shawl finished off her ensemble.

What has Princess Anne said about her fashion sense?

Princess Anne previously admitted that she learnt to focus on her "style" from her late mother Queen Elizabeth.

"The Queen and I had a discussion the other day about the difference between fashion and style and I think maybe that’s relevant in the sense that she didn’t do fashion but she certainly does style, and style tends to last longer," she told Women’s Weekly.

"You have an individual style and it’s a quality which has a long-term value."

The Queen's dresser Angela Kelly also revealed that the Queen loved colour – something that Anne may have inherited from her mother. "Color is key! Though—the chosen color must suit," Angela wrote in her 2019 book The Other Side of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and The Wardrobe.

