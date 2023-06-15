Queen Maxima just wore royal wedding gift for glam date night with King Willem-Alexander

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 52, was a vision as she attended the Diplomatic Corps gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander on 14 June.

She recycled a Claes Iversen two-piece from her elegant royal wardrobe. Her outfit included an off-the-shoulder blue lace brocade top teamed with a gold A-line skirt with the same blue design which she had previously worn to attend the 80th birthday banquet of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway.

WATCH: Spectacular royal wedding tiaras worn by the world's princess brides

The royal added glittery Gianvito Rossi heeled sandals and a cobalt clutch, tying in her sapphire and diamond accessories with the blue colour scheme.

© Getty The royal looked incredible in her recycled co-ord and tiara

For her latest tiara moment, Maxima delved into the royal family's jewellery box, opting for the Dutch Sapphire Necklace Tiara which was perched atop her sleek updo. As the name suggests, the tiara is made up of several dismantled sapphire jewels.

© Getty Queen Maxima wore the Dutch Sapphire Necklace Tiara

The frame comes from a choker, boasting diamonds and eleven sapphires, which King Willem III purchased for his wife Queen Emma, and it was collected into a married parure.

READ NOW: Zara Tindall's rule-breaking wedding guest outfit needs to be seen to be believed

© Getty Queen Maxima had previously worn the same outfit for a gala dinner in 2017

The five diamond and sapphire lozenges on the tiara came from the necklace of the "wedding gift parure" – made up of a tiara, a necklace and two bracelets – which the people of the Netherlands gifted Queen Wilhelmina when she married Prince Henry of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1901.

Princess Margriet was the first to debut the Dutch Sapphire Necklace Tiara in 2009 during a State Visit from Chile, but the likes of Princess Beatrix and Queen Maxima have also been spotted wearing it. The latter famously sported it back in 2010 for a gala dinner at Fredensborg Palace during the 70th birthday celebrations for Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

© Getty The bride wore a diamond wedding tiara

Maxima similarly chose a tiara mashup for her own big day, which took place at Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam on 2 February 2002.

The base came from the Pearl Button Tiara, but she swapped the pearl buttons for five of the diamond stars brooches that belonged to Queen Emma. She had been given them when she married Willem in 1879.

© Getty The couple got married in 2002

Meanwhile, Maxima's groom looked dapper in his Captain in the Royal Netherlands Navy uniform, which was decorated with the Accession Medal 1980, ribbon and star of a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Lion of the Netherlands, the Officer’s Cross and star of a Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion of Nassau.

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's secret to prevent upstaging any bride - including sister Pippa Middleton