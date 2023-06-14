Zara Tindall's rule-breaking wedding guest outfit needs to be seen to be believed

The wife of Mike Tindall had a head-turning style moment when she was 17

Zara Tindall has had her fair share of noteworthy style moments in the royal spotlight. From her bold and beautiful Royal Ascot ensembles to her Cinderella-blue Laura Green dress for King Charles' coronation, the 45-year-old royal is no stranger to sartorial success.

While the royal's immaculate style has changed through the years, the Princess Royal's daughter served up several fun looks and royal rule-breaking outfits during her teenage years we hope she recreates one day.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's fun and fabulous racing fashion

Rewind to 1998, when Zara attended the wedding of Santa Palmer-Tomkinson and Simon Sebag-Montefiore. The then-17-year-old royal was photographed exiting a car outside the entrance of The Liberal Jewish Synagogue in St John's Wood, London.

Zara opted for a chic pinstripe mini-skirt and matching tailored blazer, both in a dark ebony hue. The royal slipped into square-toed black mules and accessorised with a black boater hat adorned with swathes of black fabric.

© Getty Zara Tindall (née Phillips) stepped out the car in a pinstripe mini skirt and blazer

Rocking a popular nineties jewellery trend, Zara wore a delicate beaded choker to elevate her wedding guest getup, opting for minimal makeup and neatly blow-dried hair.

While not forbidden, it is not usually custom for royals to wear black outside of an official period of mourning - and certainly not to a wedding.

© Getty Zara at the wedding of Santa Palmer-Tomkinson And Simon Sebag-Montefiore

As per royal style etiquette, skirts should be no shorter than four inches above the knee, but Zara appeared to turn a blind eye to that rule with her trendy pinstripe mini skirt!

© Getty Prince Harry and King Charles were also present at the 1998 wedding

It's not the first time Zara's style file shows her rebellious side. When the mother-of-three was a bridesmaid for her brother Peter Phillips in 2008. Looking stunning in a sage-hued gown, Zara looked radiant in a strapless satin number designed by American fashion designer Vera Wang.

© Getty Zara wore a strapless bridesmaid dress to her brother's wedding

Complete with elegant bow detailing and a ruched bodice, the statement green gown was a trailblazing change for royal bridesmaids.

© Getty Royal bridesmaids traditionally wear white

Though not an official royal rule, it's believed that royal bridesmaids were to dress in white due to a historical belief that white deterred evil spirits. A bride would dress her bridesmaids wearing white in order to confuse any such spirits, safely disguising the bride among the bridal party.

