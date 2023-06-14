Zara Tindall's rule-breaking wedding guest outfit needs to be seen to be believed

Zara Tindall has had her fair share of noteworthy style moments in the royal spotlight. From her bold and beautiful Royal Ascot ensembles to her Cinderella-blue Laura Green dress for King Charles' coronation, the 45-year-old royal is no stranger to sartorial success.
While the royal's immaculate style has changed through the years, the Princess Royal's daughter served up several fun looks and royal rule-breaking outfits during her teenage years we hope she recreates one day.
Rewind to 1998, when Zara attended the wedding of Santa Palmer-Tomkinson and Simon Sebag-Montefiore. The then-17-year-old royal was photographed exiting a car outside the entrance of The Liberal Jewish Synagogue in St John's Wood, London.
Zara opted for a chic pinstripe mini-skirt and matching tailored blazer, both in a dark ebony hue. The royal slipped into square-toed black mules and accessorised with a black boater hat adorned with swathes of black fabric.
Rocking a popular nineties jewellery trend, Zara wore a delicate beaded choker to elevate her wedding guest getup, opting for minimal makeup and neatly blow-dried hair.
While not forbidden, it is not usually custom for royals to wear black outside of an official period of mourning - and certainly not to a wedding.
As per royal style etiquette, skirts should be no shorter than four inches above the knee, but Zara appeared to turn a blind eye to that rule with her trendy pinstripe mini skirt!
It's not the first time Zara's style file shows her rebellious side. When the mother-of-three was a bridesmaid for her brother Peter Phillips in 2008. Looking stunning in a sage-hued gown, Zara looked radiant in a strapless satin number designed by American fashion designer Vera Wang.
Complete with elegant bow detailing and a ruched bodice, the statement green gown was a trailblazing change for royal bridesmaids.
Though not an official royal rule, it's believed that royal bridesmaids were to dress in white due to a historical belief that white deterred evil spirits. A bride would dress her bridesmaids wearing white in order to confuse any such spirits, safely disguising the bride among the bridal party.
