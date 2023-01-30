Will Lady Amelia Spencer wear Princess Diana's famous wedding tiara? Charles Spencer's daughter is due to wed her fiancé and partner of 13 years, Greg Mallett

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer, 30, is soon to wed her fiancé Greg Mallett, 33, though the couple has remained tight-lipped about the date of their upcoming nuptials.

Royal fans are convinced the Spencer-Mallett wedding will be this year, after Greg appeared to drop a major hint on Instagram back in December. While the couple hasn't confirmed where or when they are planning to say 'I do', we can't help but wonder whether Lady Amelia will wear Princess Diana's breathtaking tiara on her big day.

The Spencer tiara was most memorably worn by Princess Diana for her royal wedding to Prince Charles in 1981, when she paired it with an iconic stunning ivory silk taffeta gown with puffed shoulders and a billowing skirt by Elizabeth and David Emanuel.

It was the first time the then-Princess of Wales was seen wearing a tiara. After all, it is a rite of passage for royal brides to wear one and is a privilege strictly prohibited until their wedding day.

Princess Diana wore the Spencer tiara on her wedding day

Diana's mother and two elder sisters Lady Sarah Spencer and Lady Jane Spencer also opted to wear the tiara on their own wedding days, while Charles Spencer's wife sported the sparkling family jewel when she married the Earl in 1989.

Crown jewels are typically reserved for the most senior members of the royal family with titles. The Spencer tiara however, which was confirmed to be inherited by Princess Charlotte, belongs to the Spencer family - so Lady Amelia would be free to wear it on her wedding day should she wish to.

EXCLUSIVE: Relive the moment Lady Amelia Spencer shared her engagement joy

Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett are set to tie the knot

Speaking of her engagement to HELLO! in September 2020, Amelia said: "The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life! He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Lady Amelia is the second of Earl Spencer's children to marry; his eldest daughter, Kitty Spencer, married businessman Michael Lewis in a three-day celebration in Rome in July 2021.

The couple often share romantic posts on Instagram

Kitty chose not to follow in her mother's footsteps by wearing the family's beloved Spencer tiara - will Amelia do the same?

