How much do wedding venues cost?

You can expect to spend almost half of your wedding budget on a venue

Choosing your venue is one of the biggest decisions you will have to make during the wedding planning process, and also one of the costliest.

Couples can expect to spend as much as half of their wedding budget on securing their dream venue, but this will be impacted by a number of factors, such as any packages available, the time of year of the wedding or even the location of the venue.

Get more insight into the average cost of a wedding venue, what's included and factors that could impact the price below…

© iStock Couples can expect to pay as much as half of their wedding budget on their venue

How much does a wedding venue cost?

According to the 2022 National Wedding Survey by Hitched, wedding venues cost an average of £8,400 in the UK – which works out at around 45 per cent of the average wedding cost of £18,400. However, this will of course vary significantly based on the type and size of venue you choose.

RELATED: How much does a wedding cost?

The cost of hiring your wedding venue will include the rental of the space itself, however, it may also include the use of certain facilities such as tables and chairs, lighting and sound, bar services, setup and coordination. You will need to confirm with your wedding venue to find out exactly what is included in the price.

It is important to note that often the cost of hiring your wedding venue doesn't include catering, which many venues add on later at an average cost of £70 per person, so bear that in mind when calculating the overall cost of your dream venue and be sure to confirm before booking.

Get to understand more about the different types of wedding venue hire here…

Venues with wedding packages

© iStock Some wedding venues will offer packages including extras such as table linens and setup

A lot of wedding venues offer different wedding packages to suit a variety of budgets and requirements – from a basic package with fewer add-ons to premium packages that could include everything from catering to ceremony costs.

MORE: 9 sneaky wedding venue costs that can derail your budget

Even though these may appear expensive, it's worth calculating how much it would cost to organise these things separately, as you may find it actually works out at a better value with more included. Booking a wedding package can also help to eliminate some stress of securing different vendors such as independent caterers or co-ordinators.

Dry hire venue

If you want complete flexibility to use your own suppliers and tailor your big day to your needs, you could opt for a dry hire option. This isn't available at all venues, but means that you could pay to exclusively hire the space, then book all of your other suppliers and services separately.

Bespoke wedding venue hire

If you find the idea of a wedding package too restrictive, you may be able to work with the team at the venue to develop a bespoke offer tailored to your requirements. The price will likely vary depending on the number of guests, your wedding date and what extra services you require, so is one of the most flexible options you can choose.

What can impact the cost of wedding venues?

The cost of securing your wedding venue could vary dramatically depending on a number of different factors, including the season you're planning to marry, and even the day of the week you want to host your big day.

MORE: How to avoid hidden costs of destination weddings

© iStock The size of your wedding will impact the cost

The size of your wedding:

Naturally, the bigger your wedding, the bigger you can expect the cost to be. A smaller wedding venue for under 50 guests will likely cost a lot less than one that caters for 100 or more attendees, and is something to consider when thinking about how many people you should invite to your wedding.

Time of year of your ceremony:

© iStock Getting married out of the peak season could help you to save thousands on your venue

Marrying out of season rather than the peak wedding months between May and September could help you to save as much as £5,000 on the cost of hiring your venue, as there isn't typically as much demand as during the summer months.​​​​

Day of the week you host your wedding:

Weekend weddings are always popular and can book up well in advance at popular venues, meaning you can expect to pay a premium for these dates. However, reports have previously found that couples could save up to £6,000 by booking a wedding on a Tuesday or Wednesday instead – one of the biggest ways to reduce the cost of your wedding.

Location of your venue:

The location of your wedding venue could play a big part in the cost; central London venues will cost more than a rural wedding venue, for example.

Are wedding venue prices negotiable?

Typically, wedding venue prices aren't negotiable, but there may be some exceptions – for example, if you make a short-notice booking, or if you want to make some changes to a package.