Prince Mateen of Brunei's fiancée shimmers in embellished pre-wedding dress

Celebrations are officially underway for Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, 32, as he kicked off his ten-day royal wedding with Anisha Rosnah on 7 January.

While fans can likely expect to see an array of beautiful outfits throughout the glittering event, it seems that the bride has already served up some wedding dress inspiration days before her nuptials. On 3 January, Anisha was pictured at the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony, where she chose to wear a custom bridal white gown by Teh Firdaus covered with a shimmering silver print.

Next to photos of the bride's stunning gown, the designer wrote: "Honored to play a role in the Brunei royal wedding. Witness the grace of Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah Adam Isa Kalebic in our custom-made baju kurung in intricately woven tenunan Brunei, as she embraces elegance during her Khatam Quran event."

Modest long sleeves were offset by dazzling embellished details, while the column skirt made from traditional Bruneian woven fabric was broken up by matching crystals. Anisha added a white hijab and minimal makeup that highlighted her natural beauty, including mascara swept through her long lashes and nude pink lipstick. However, fans couldn't help but spot her special accessory – her giant diamond engagement ring from the Sultan of Brunei's son. After X account @CoutureAndRoyals shared photos by Muash Rosman, fans commented: "Oh my goodness. Look at the size of the ring! Congratulations," and: "That rock," followed by a shocked emoji.

© Instagram Mateen shared a rare photo with his fiancee on 1 January

It came shortly after Prince Abdul Mateen had shared a rare photo with his fiancée to mark the New Year. "Wishing you all the best for 2024," he captioned a photo, which saw him smouldering at the camera in a chic suit and open shirt next to his bride-to-be, who wore a white suit as she showed off the ring on her left hand.

© Shutterstock The Sultan of Brunei's son Prince Abdul Mateen is getting married from 7 - 16 January

Unlike her latest photos, Anisha did not wear a hijab for the engagement snaps, choosing to keep her brunette hair in a flowing straight style that fell past her shoulders.

When asked what qualities he looks for in a partner, Prince Abdul Mateen previously told GQ Thailand: "I would say someone who is genuine and real. Someone who is very simple, that’s what I like."

The Royal Brunei Air Force helicopter pilot – who was considered one of the most eligible royal bachelors – is thought to have been dating Anisha, the granddaughter of the Sultan's Special Advisor, Pehin Dato Isa, for several years. Between 7 and 16 January, the royal couple will have a ceremony of the proposal of marriage to receive the Royal Command, hear performances of royal court musicians, exchange marriage vows at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, and host a royal banquet that will attract international guests. Roll on more wedding dresses!

