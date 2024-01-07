Prince William and Princess Kate's rare sweetheart moment at picnic gets royal fans talking

The Prince and Princess of Wales are some of the most recognised people on the planet, but in their first flush of romance, the royal lovebirds were just like any twenty-something sweethearts, enjoying nights out, graduating, and celebrating birthdays with friends.

In April, Prince William and Princess Kate will mark their 13th wedding anniversary, though the couple dated for almost a decade before their engagement.

A sweet moment from the couple's courting days in their early twenties has recirculated online, and in the rare PDA moment, a young Kate Middleton steals a kiss from Prince William as they enjoy a picnic in Beaufort Polo Club.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Princess Kate kissed Prince William in the forehead in a rare PDA moment

The photograph in question was captured on 21 June 2008, on Prince William's 26th birthday, reshared by Instagram page @princesscatherineofwales.

The future King, his then-girlfriend Kate, Prince Harry, and a group of friends rallied together in the rain to watch the Williams De Broe Polo test match at the Beaufort Polo Club - and to toast William's 26th birthday.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock A 26-year-old Kate Middleton rocked black jeans and a baseball cap

In a time capsule from the noughties, It girl Kate wears low rise black jeans, an oversized navy knit jumper and a baseball cap, letting her tumbling brunette hair fall past her shoulders in natural, bushy curls.

© Shutterstock Prince Harry also joined in with his brother's birthday celebrations

"The first picture is one of their sweetest together," penned a fan, as another wrote: "A couple who laugh together stay together."

Nearly two decades on from their rainy, yet romantic picnic, the Prince and Princess of Wales rarely engage in public displays of affection.

© Shutterstock The couple dated from the early 2000s

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash explains on A Right Royal Podcast that when the royals are in public on an engagement, they're usually working, so it's not considered appropriate from them to show affection to each other in the way a 'normal' couple may do. Keep listening to find out more…

While royal fans may never see the couple kiss in public again, they do occasionally engage in small affectionate moments that send royal onlookers swooning. On their royal tour of the Caribbean in March 2022, William and Kate were seen holding hands as they arrived at an evening reception in The Bahamas.

During a recent outing in October 2023, Prince William gently brushed something off his wife's face. The moment was picked up by royal watchers, who couldn't help but comment on William's gesture.

© Mark Cuthbert The couple rarely show public displays of affection

"He’s a true gent always," one remarked. "So sweet and caring!" another agreed.

A third added: "Always there for each other."