Mike and Zara Tindall's romance: cutest photos from their early couple days

Thanks to their down-to-earth nature and family values, Zara and Mike Tindall are one of royal fans' favourite couples. The couple, who met in 2003, have blossomed from their early dating days into a happily married pair and the proud parents of three children.

Zara is not a working royal but as Princess Anne's daughter, she and Mike are senior members of the royal family and therefore, generally speaking, keep their private life away from the spotlight. However, their respective careers in the sporting world and love of family days out have meant that the couple have been photographed together looking loved up many times over the years they've spent together.

And despite their royal status, they aren't afraid to show affection out in public. There have been some seriously adorable snaps taken of the pair, particularly when they first began dating…

Mike and Zara Tindall's early romance in photos

Love is in the air © Jon Furniss,Getty This photo from 2005 shows England rugby player Mike Tindall and Zara, who was Zara Phillips at the time, stepping out together to attend a glitzy premiere. The couple had met just two years earlier while both were in Australia. The couple met at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney, with the duo immediately hitting it off. According to reports, Mike was drowning his sorrows after being dropped from the England squad shortly before the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup, but things took a positive turn when he met his future wife.

A day at the races © Mark Cuthbert,Getty Zara and Mike love nothing more than a day at the races. This adorable photo from 2005 shows the in-love pair at Cheltenham watching the sporting action from a balcony. Zara seems to be more interested in her hunky boyfriend, however, and can't resist planting a kiss on his cheek.



Supportive boyfriend © TIZIANA FABI,Getty Mike is known for his career as a former professional rugby player, but Zara has her own impressive sporting credentials. The daughter of Princess Anne is an Olympic equestrian and has even won a silver medal. Their mutual love of sport and competition was no doubt something they bonded over in their early days and Mike has been pictured watching Zara compete plenty of times over the years. This sweet photo shows a fresh-faced Zara and Mike in 2007 while attending the equestrian champions in Rome, in 2007.



Dressed to the nines © Ferdaus Shamim,Getty This public appearance of Zara and Mike at the 2007 Glamour Women of the Year Awards shows off their fun side. The pair pose for photographs on the red carpet while dressed in their finery ahead of the glitzy party. Couples that party together…



Kiss me quick © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty One thing about Zara and Mike is that they aren't afraid of a public display of affection! This cute snap shows Zara and Mike walking as they embrace for a kiss during a day out at the horse racing championships.



She said yes! © TIM IRELAND,Getty This photo was taken in 2010 shortly after Mike got down on one knee and asked Zara to be his wife. The royal, of course, accepted and the two looked on top of the world during the official engagement shoot.



Husband and wife © Getty Mike and Zara married in July 2011 in a gorgeous ceremony held at Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh. The big day was attended by senior members of the royal family including the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Zara's cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry.



PDA alert © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty Shortly after getting hitched in Edinburgh, Mike and Zara were once again back enjoying fun days out. Here, the couple embrace while attending the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in August, 2011. Gatcombe Park is where the royal couple reside.

