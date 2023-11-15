Meghan Markle's 'whimsical' dream wedding dress was nothing like Prince Harry gown

Meghan Markle's classic Givenchy wedding dress was one of the most simple and understated wedding dresses of all royal brides, but it doesn't fit with her description of her ideal gown.

While many people may not know what gown they're looking for until they go bridal shopping, the Suits actress was lucky enough to try on a series of gowns before her big day with Prince Harry.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex discussed her dream wedding dress on Suits

The Duchess of Sussex opened the doors to the wardrobe department of Suits as she did wedding dress fittings for her character Rachel Zane, joking to the cameras: "Say yes to the dress, Suits style."

She ended up choosing an embellished gown with spaghetti straps, a low V-neck and a full skirt, adding they tweaked the low ballerina-inspired neckline which she told Glamour she "loved."

© Getty The Suits actress wore a Givenchy wedding dress

Although Meghan described her character's style as "very classic and timeless" during the 2016 interview, she added the dress wasn't her "personal style because I'm a lot more relaxed than Rachel."

Meghan was asked what her dream gown would be for her own wedding, and she replied: "I have the luxury of wearing beautiful pieces of clothing every day for work, so my personal style – wedding or not – is very pared down and relaxed.

WATCH: Meghan Markle discusses unknown details about her royal wedding dress

"Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist."

Fast-forward two years and she achieved that aesthetic with her bateau neck, cropped sleeve dress by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller as she married the Duke of Sussex at St George's Chapel, Windsor, but her outfit wasn't necessarily "whimsical."

© Getty Harry and Meghan married in Windsor in 2018

"I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic. Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs."

Many of those bridal collections are epitomised by embroidery, lace and embellishments – all of which are a far cry from the clean lines of her Givenchy wedding dress.

Meghan wore a Stella McCartney second wedding dress

The Duchess teamed her gown with a veil featuring distinctive flora from all 53 Commonwealth Countries, secured in place with Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara which she loaned from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Years before her Suits wedding, Meghan had married her ex-husband, film producer Trevor Engelson, on 10 September 2011 at the luxurious Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Very rare photos show she chose a strapless white dress with a silver jewelled belt.

However, Meghan and Trevor's marriage was dissolved in a no-fault divorce in 2013, three years before she met Prince Harry.

