Ten-day royal wedding! Inside Sultan of Brunei's son's ceremony, international banquet & more

Just days into 2024, the first royal wedding of the year is set to take place – and the impressive celebration will be spread across ten days. January is an important month for the Brunei royal family, as Princess Fadzilah got married in January 2022 and Princess Azemah said 'I do' in January 2023. Following his older sisters' lead, Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei will tie the knot with Anisha Rosnah from 7 to 16 January.

Aside from the traditional ceremony, the week-long nuptials will also include musical performances and a banquet with international guests. As we wait with bated breath to see photos of the glittering venue and the bride's gorgeous wedding dress, take a look at what we can expect from the first royal wedding of the year…

The order of events

© Shutterstock The Sultan of Brunei announced his son Prince Abdul Mateen's plans to marry in October 2023

The Sultan of Brunei, who has a reported net worth of £24 billion, announced his son was set to tie the knot by releasing a statement in October 2023.

Just three months later, preparations are underway for the celebrations, which will begin with the ceremony of the proposal of marriage to receive the Royal Command. Performances of royal court musicians will formally herald the start of the royal wedding celebrations, while the marriage vows will take place days later on 11 January at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque.

© Rex His sister Princess Azemah got married in January 2023

On 14 January, the royal wedding reception will be followed by a glittering royal banquet that will attract guests from all over the world. With a jam-packed schedule of events, there will be plenty of photo opportunities – not to mention beautiful outfit changes!

The guest list

© Getty The Sultan of Brunei attended Kate and William's royal wedding in 2011

While they have not announced the official guest list, it's possible that we can expect a member of the British royal family to join the celebrations – especially since the Sultan and Queen of Brunei were in attendance at Prince William and Princess Kate's fairytale royal wedding back in 2011.

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

The bride and groom

© Samir Hussein Prince Abdul Mateen is a helicopter pilot

Prince Abdul Mateen is a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force and represented Brunei at the South East Asian Games in 2017 and 2019 for polo.

While his Instagram may be filled with lavish travels and sporting events, he insisted in an interview with GQ Thailand: "I’m a simple guy. I like to relax when I’m not doing sports, or performing my duties. Let’s just say I like my free time and I like to spend it with my close friends chilling and watching movies." The Prince also described himself as “funny", "weird but in a good way", and "sweet and simple."

When asked what qualities he looks for in a partner, he replied: "I would say someone who is genuine and real. Someone who is very simple, that’s what I like."

Enter Anisha! The granddaughter of the Sultan's Special Advisor, Pehin Dato Isa, reportedly runs the fashion brand Silk Collective and co-owns tourism company Authentirary alongside her friend.

Prince Abdul Mateen doesn't often share photos with his fiancée, but he made an exception on New Year's Day. "Wishing you all the best for 2024," he wrote next to a snap of himself and his bride-to-be dressed in a chic white suit as she showed off her sparkling diamond engagement ring.

READ: How to design a bespoke engagement ring like Meghan Markle's, according to experts