Sarah Ferguson channels unexpected Disney character in wedding photos with two daughters

Green is one of Sarah Ferguson's go-to colours, especially when it comes to her wedding guest outfits.

Case in point was Louis Buckworth and Chloe Delevingne's wedding in September 2007, when the Duchess of York was pictured at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge in an outfit reminiscent of a Disney movie. Instead of drawing inspiration from a princess, Sarah channelled Robin Hood with her knee-length olive frock, complete with a square neckline, draped bodice and floaty sleeves.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended Chloe Delevingne's wedding in 2007

Sarah's whimsical outfit was completed by black heels, leather gloves and a beaded bag, but her most notable accessory was arguably her leafy fascinator. Green and deep purple leaves gave a forest feel to her headpiece, not unlike the heroic archer's feathered hat, which offset her fiery red hair styled half up and curled.

She was pictured alongside her two daughters who wore more neutral ensembles. Princess Beatrice rocked a blue and white polka dot dress with a navy jacket and a bridal white feathered headpiece, while Princess Eugenie copied her mother with a burgundy headpiece teamed with a white mini dress.

Green colours, much like the matching emerald stones, have connotations of wealth, luck and nature, as well as being associated with Ireland. Perhaps the unconscious symbolism is why this was not the only time that Sarah – whose grandmother formerly lived at Powerscourt Estate in Ireland – has worn a green wedding guest dress.

Back in July 1986, the same month she married Prince Andrew, the Duchess attended her friend Carolyn Beckwith-Smith's nuptials in a summer green dress with a floral pattern and white accessories, including an ivory jacket and matching heels.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson wore emerald green in a nod to her Irish heritage at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Meanwhile, she famously wore a vibrant emerald green dress to her daughter Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding, chosen for its links to her Irish heritage. Made by a local Windsor designer known as Emma Louise Design, the V-neck midi cost dress was teamed with a matching green and gold hat by Jess Collet and a clutch that belonged to her mother Susan Barrantes.

She said at the time: "I wore green for Ireland, and the handbag was the bag my mum had in 1986 at my wedding."

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of York got married in 1986

Sarah married into the royal family on 23 July 1986, walking down the aisle in a Lindka Cierach dress to exchange vows with Prince Andrew. She later described her wedding day at London’s Westminster Abbey as "one of the greatest moments of my life."

Despite splitting from Andrew in 1992 and the couple divorcing four years later, Sarah has nothing but fond memories of their marriage. "Nothing can beat love for me... when you are in love, you can do anything for love. And I married a wonderful, very kind and a very good man. I fell in love with him. And therefore, nothing was unsurmountable," she added.

Sarah and Andrew continue to share their home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, where they raised their two daughters.

