Kim and Khloe Kardashian's surprising appearance at $600m Ambani wedding explained

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have been making jaws drop with their multiple outfit changes across the weekend as the sisters attended the much-discussed multi-million dollar Ambani wedding.

The wedding saw billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant tied the knot in Mumbai in India in a spectacular traditional Hindu ceremony which followed five months of festivities, costing an estimated $600 million in total.

Not only did the celebration's price tag make the news, but the star-studded guest list, too.

© Instagram Kim and Khloe both wore traditional Indian attire

The wedding saw Kim and Khloe rubbing shoulders with fellow A-listers, as well as world leaders, tech billionaires and former prime ministers.

Although Kim and Khloe are extremely famous in their own right, many have been wondering why the Kardashian sisters were in attendance.

Why were Kim and Khloe Kardashian invited to the Ambani wedding?

Apart from having a connection to the bride and groom, Kim and Khloe Kardashian also revealed to fans that there was another reason for attending.

Posting on Instagram Stories, Kim explained simply: "We're just happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together!" The mother-of-four added that the sister duo were also busy filming.

© Getty Images Kim and Khloe's attendance will feature on The Kardashians

"And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India."

The reality stars often film their biggest calendar events for their show, whether it be weddings, fashion weeks all over the globe or family vacations.

In one post on social media, Kim was pictured holding the hand of the mother of the groom. Businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita, were seen in one video walking into the grand venue, with Nita holding Kim's hand at one point, proving that the reality star has a close personal connection with the extremely wealthy family.

Why did Kim Kardashian's appearance at wedding divide fans?

Although Kim and Khloe looked to be having the time of their lives as they immersed themselves in the traditional aspects of the awe-inspiring wedding, there were a couple of moments that fans took umbrage with.

One of the highlights of the wedding saw Kim wearing a sparkling ruby red lehenga, adorned with stunning beading work and jewels, but some picked up on the 43-year-old's choice of colour.

© Instagram Kim accessorized with a diamond maang tikka

"In Indian culture, the woman is the one who is leaving her house and going to the man's house to be with his family," Niki Shamdasani, designer and co-founder of Sani, told Brides.

"It's a far bigger change for the woman than the man, so it is appropriate that she be the one commanding the most attention and wearing a bold color like red that symbolizes new life."

Kim's sister Khloe, meanwhile, opted for gold and cream for her glitzy lehenga, which she paired with gold accessories, including a maang tikka.

Khloe wrote on social media: "I can’t believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie."

Who else was at the Ambani wedding?

The phenomenal wedding was attended by plenty of well-known names from Hollywood including the Kardashian sisters, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Singer Justin Bieber took to the stage at the event and was reportedly paid $10 million to perform, It's not known if Kim and Khloe were paid to attend.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson's daughter posed with Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Leading Bollywood stars were also there, in addition to tech billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and former world leaders including Tony Blair and Boris Johnson. Boris was joined by his wife, Carrie Johnson, and their three children. The former British prime minister's daughter, Romy, was seen posing alongside Kim Kardashian.

