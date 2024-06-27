Phase Eight does occasion dressing so well - I'm loving these for every kind of wedding invite

I essentially shop occasion wear for a living, and one brand that’s always on my radar is Phase Eight. From pretty polka dot pieces to statement sparkles and sleeker fitted numbers, you’ll find a wedding guest dress to suit every style and any location.

If you have a wedding invite this summer, take a look at the new collection, as this season they’ve upped the ante and it’s better than ever. Whether you’re heading to a traditional church wedding, a casual registry office or even jetting off to sunnier climes, I’ve chosen the pieces I would want to wear (and it was hard to narrow it down to just six).

Spoiler alert: they’re all stunning and suitable for any age, as well as flattering on all figures.

How we chose the best Phase Eight wedding guest dresses

Theme : With all manner of wedding invites streaming through, we’ve considered the different types and used our styling knowledge to choose an appropriate Phase Eight dress.

: With all manner of wedding invites streaming through, we’ve considered the different types and used our styling knowledge to choose an appropriate Phase Eight dress. Availability : Phase Eight’s wedding guest looks are a popular choice, and we’ve included those with plenty of stock in all sizes.

: Phase Eight’s wedding guest looks are a popular choice, and we’ve included those with plenty of stock in all sizes. Style: From halter-neck dresses to wrap styles, Phase Eight has a vast selection of dresses. We’ve included the differing styles available.

Phase Eight Rakhi Scuba Fit and Flare Midi Dress The church wedding guest dress With its summery floral print and fit and flare style, Phase Eight’s Rakhi Scuba Dress is a stunner. The muted navy is the perfect backdrop for the pretty pattern, and features a flattering v-neck and church-appropriate midi length. Super easy to style, I’d wear it with nude accessories and delicate jewellery, and if a fascinator is called for, I’d choose a cream design. £149 at Phase Eight

Phase Eight Mabelle Organza Maxi Dress The registry office wedding guest dress Phase Eight’s Mabelle dress can be made as formal or casual as the occasion calls for. Falling to a maxi length, it’s available in both petite and regular sizes. Feminine and flattering, it’s the perfect fuschia shade to make you stand out for all the right reasons.

£249 at Phase Eight

Phase Eight Becka Fringe Maxi Dress The black tie wedding guest dress For a show-stopping evening style, the Becka dress is the one. I love the shimmering ombre design, which is accentuated by the flattering tie detail at the waist. It also features a feminine V-back and a maxi length. I'd style it with metallic accessories.

£169 at Phase Eight

Phase Eight Minty Sequin Bodice Maxi Dress The lavish wedding guest dress If you’ve been invited somewhere seriously fancy, Phase Eight’s Minty dress will fit the bill. The understated navy hue is balanced with a glamorous sequin top half, and the classic wrap fitting is forever flattering. It has sweet flutter sleeves and a maxi length.

£169 at Phase Eight

Phase Eight Lucinda Print Dress The beach wedding guest dress If you’re lucky enough to be heading to a beach wedding, Phase Eight has the perfect piece. The Lucina dress is lightweight, halter neck and has a floaty cut that’s ideal for warmer weather. Adorned in a beautiful botanical print, I’d style it with gold heels and matching jewellery. £159 at Phase Eight

Phase Eight Julissa Wide Leg Jumpsuit The casual wedding guest dress A jumpsuit is a stylish alternative to a dress for wedding guest season, and this one is ideal if the summer wedding you're attending is a little more casual. It is available in a cool blue shade and has a wide-leg silhouette, ideal for dancing in. I'd wear it with platform heels. £139 at Phase Eight

