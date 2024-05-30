Carrie Johnson unveils adorable wedding anniversary gift from son

Carrie Johnson has shared a glimpse of the sweet gift she received from her son Wilf in honour of her wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the mother-of-three, who wed her husband Boris on 29 May in 2021, uploaded a snapshot of a mussel shell opened into the shape of a love heart.

© Instagram Carrie shared a glimpse of her sweet wedding anniversary gift

Alongside the image, she penned: "It's our wedding anniversary today. My son found us this on the beach," followed by a red love heart.

Carrie and Boris secretly wed in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, followed by celebrations in the garden of No. 11 Downing Street, which no more than 30 guests were invited to attend.

© Getty Images Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson tied the knot in 2021

On her big day, Carrie, 36, looked every inch the beautiful bride in a bohemian lace wedding dress crafted by Christos Costarellos. In a break from tradition, she swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband.

In keeping with the bohemian theme, hay bales, colourful bunting and a lavish al fresco spread could be seen in their garden.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the loved-up couple enjoyed a lavish wedding party at Daylesford House - a 1,500-acre estate with a Grade I-listed building in the Cotswolds.

© Getty Images The couple share three children together

The glamorous location features a country house, an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard, a secret garden, and a swimming pool.

Aside from Wilf, Carrie and Boris are also doting parents to daughter Romy and a baby boy called Frank whom they welcomed in July last year.

© Instagram Carrie with her eldest two children, Wilfred and Romy

The family-of-five live in a gorgeous grade-II listed property in the idyllic countryside village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. Their property - thought to be worth £3.8m - features a vast garden, a duck pond and a moat.

Their family home, which sits on five acres of land, also has a tennis court, two stables, a regal walled garden, a guest cottage on site and raised vegetable patches where they grow their own produce such as rhubarb.

Carrie's sweet bond with her three children

Carrie is a devoted mother to her three children Wilf, Romy and Frank. The former media rep regularly shares snapshots on her social media, sharing glimpses of special celebrations and family holidays. Take a look at their family life in the video below...

Carrie and her three children have a shared passion for animals. The brood recently welcomed a gaggle of baby ducklings into their family home - a birthday present from Wilf, Romy and Frank.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Carrie shared: "A very exciting birthday present from my husband and children." Back in 2023, meanwhile, the family welcomed five ducks named Twiglet, Gherkin, Black Head, Turbo and Pickle.