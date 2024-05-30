Carrie Johnson unveils adorable wedding anniversary gift from son

Carrie Johnson has shared a glimpse of the sweet gift she received from her son Wilf in honour of her wedding anniversary.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the mother-of-three, who wed her husband Boris on 29 May in 2021, uploaded a snapshot of a mussel shell opened into the shape of a love heart.
Alongside the image, she penned: "It's our wedding anniversary today. My son found us this on the beach," followed by a red love heart.
Carrie and Boris secretly wed in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, followed by celebrations in the garden of No. 11 Downing Street, which no more than 30 guests were invited to attend.
On her big day, Carrie, 36, looked every inch the beautiful bride in a bohemian lace wedding dress crafted by Christos Costarellos. In a break from tradition, she swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband.
In keeping with the bohemian theme, hay bales, colourful bunting and a lavish al fresco spread could be seen in their garden.
Meanwhile, in 2022, the loved-up couple enjoyed a lavish wedding party at Daylesford House - a 1,500-acre estate with a Grade I-listed building in the Cotswolds.
The glamorous location features a country house, an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard, a secret garden, and a swimming pool.
Aside from Wilf, Carrie and Boris are also doting parents to daughter Romy and a baby boy called Frank whom they welcomed in July last year.
The family-of-five live in a gorgeous grade-II listed property in the idyllic countryside village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. Their property - thought to be worth £3.8m - features a vast garden, a duck pond and a moat.
Their family home, which sits on five acres of land, also has a tennis court, two stables, a regal walled garden, a guest cottage on site and raised vegetable patches where they grow their own produce such as rhubarb.
Carrie's sweet bond with her three children
Carrie is a devoted mother to her three children Wilf, Romy and Frank. The former media rep regularly shares snapshots on her social media, sharing glimpses of special celebrations and family holidays. Take a look at their family life in the video below...
Carrie and her three children have a shared passion for animals. The brood recently welcomed a gaggle of baby ducklings into their family home - a birthday present from Wilf, Romy and Frank.
Taking to Instagram at the time, Carrie shared: "A very exciting birthday present from my husband and children." Back in 2023, meanwhile, the family welcomed five ducks named Twiglet, Gherkin, Black Head, Turbo and Pickle.