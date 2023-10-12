Why Boris Johnson's wife Carrie's £30k engagement ring heirloom is a risky choice

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson secretly got engaged at the end of 2019, but the details of the proposal remain a mystery.

The former Prime Minister and the former Conservative Party head of communications announced their plans to marry in February 2020, alongside the news of their pregnancy. A spokesperson for the couple said: "The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer."

© Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock Carrie's emerald engagement ring is reportedly a Johnson family heirloom

Carrie followed up with another announcement on Instagram that read: "I wouldn't normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me... Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer."

Shortly afterwards, she was pictured wearing a dazzling engagement ring on her left hand. Experts told the Express that the three-carat central emerald stone looks as though it has had no treatment, making it more valuable. While it is estimated to be worth £30,000, it also has sentimental value as it is reportedly a Johnson family heirloom.

However, this could be a risky choice for an engagement ring, which tends to be worn every day. While diamonds are notoriously hard-wearing, making them perfect choices for engagement rings, emeralds are softer and can be susceptible to chips and scratches – a worrying prospect, especially if Carrie hopes to pass on the heirloom to her own children.

Boris and Carrie are parents to son Wilfred, who was born on 29 April 2020, daughter Romy, who was born in December 2021, and baby Frank, whom they welcomed in July 2023.

© Sean Gallup The couple got married in 2021

Boris is also a father to four children with his second wife, Barrister Marina Wheeler: Lara Lettice, 30, Milo Arthur, 28, Cassia Peaches, 26, and Theodore Apollo, 24.

© Instagram Carrie and Boris share three children

The couple got married in May 2021 in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bride was a vision in a cost £2,830 white bohemian lace wedding dress by Christos Costarellos which she had rented from MyWardrobe HQ. According to the designer: "The latticework trims and hand-cut 'Kopaneli' corded lace appliqués are signatures of the atelier and woven using traditional Greek patterns".

Carrie teamed it with an elegant floral headband, instead of a traditional veil, wearing her hair in loose curls. Boris smiled at his new wife wearing a black suit and a blue tie.

They later enjoyed a belated wedding party at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, a 1,500-acre estate with a Grade I-listed country house, an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard and a swimming pool.

For the second wedding celebration, Carrie sparkled in a Jenny Packham gold sequin mini dress with a scalloped hem, a V-neck and a subtly cinched waistline. Her husband, meanwhile, rocked a loose-fitting white suit, a blue shirt and brown leather shoes.

