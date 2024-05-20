Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott marries boyfriend Evan McClintock as famous dad dances with her

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott is officially a married woman! The 28-year-old social media influencer and podcast host married longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock over the weekend.

The couple dated for nearly eight years, having met while they were students at Michigan State University. They announced their engagement in February 2023.

Hailie announced the news on Instagram with a few breathtaking photos from their magical wedding, complete with lush manicured grounds for them to drive off into the sunset, and an ornate arched doorway for the ceremony.

The bride wore a floor-length white strapless mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic veil with a long train, plus a ruffled bottom. Evan wore a classic black tuxedo and was captured getting emotional in one of the snaps.

While Hailie's dad Eminem, 51, wasn't seen in any of the photos she posted, TMZ shared photos from the nuptials, credited to Hailie's photographer friend, which saw Eminem wearing a black tux as well, paired with sunglasses.

The proud dad stood beside the newlyweds under the archway for the ceremony, presumably after walking his daughter down the aisle, and they were also snapped dancing together while their guests watched, with Hailie throwing her head back in laughter.

Hailie captioned her photos on Instagram: "Waking up a wife this week! We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt."

"Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

Hailie, who has been referenced dozens of times in her dad's songs, rarely speaks of her father, although it seems like they share an affectionate relationship behind-the-scenes.

They've both shared in interviews that they keep their relationship away from the public eye but are actually quite close. In a 2020 interview with Mike Tyson for his show Hotboxin', Eminem said of his daughter: "No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she's doing good. She's made me proud for sure. She's graduated from college."

"When I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is being able to raise kids," he continued. "It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important. People also think, too, that money just buys happiness — that absolutely is not the truth."

Hailie is Eminem's biological daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott. The "Not Afraid" rapper is also father to Alaina Marie, the daughter of Kim's late twin sister, Dawn. Eminem adopted her after her mother struggled with addiction. Sadly, Dawn died from an overdose in 2016 aged 41.

Stevie — born Whitney Scott Mathers — is Kim's biological child from her relationship with tattoo artist Eric Harttner, who died in 2020 aged 40. He adopted them in 2005 after he and Kim rekindled their relationship, four years after their divorce.