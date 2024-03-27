Carrie Johnson's three children share these adorable similarities with their mum and dad Boris Johnson

Carrie Johnson couldn't be more besotted by her beautiful brood: three-year-old Wilfred, two-year-old Romy and baby Frankie.

The adoring mother loves sharing special moments from their lives at home together and it's safe to say their countryside existence is nothing short of a fairytale.

The sibling trio and their parents, Carrie, and former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, live in a stunning grade II-listed mansion in the heart of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell a quaint village in Oxfordshire.

The family-of-five have the most idyllic countrysde existence

If one thing is for certain it's that the Johnson children are growing up to have the most special bond and whilst Carrie has been documenting their early years for fans on social media, one can't help but notice how many adorable similarities they have between them.

Keep scrolling to see Wilfred, Romy and baby Frankie sweetest family similarities…

Animal lovers One thing that Carrie has revealed countless times about her little ones is that they love animals. In October last year, the family headed for an exciting family retreat to Port Lympne Safari Park where they slept next to the lions and Wilfred and Romy couldn't have looked happier. The pair took a bath right next to the glass separating them from the lions on the other side and beamed as one of them approached. Baby Frank was even spotted lying by the glass near the lions.



But that is just the start, the trio have been seen enjoying countless outings to wildlife parks to feed the animals. In October, they even welcomed a family of chicks into their home. The children were in their element cuddling their temporary pets and took great care to ensure they weren't being too rough which was so adorable to see.



© Instagram For Christmas, Carrie revealed she bought her trio sweet personalised animal-themed presents. The gifts were individual hairbrushes, handpainted with each child's name and their favourite animals. Carrie shared a touching insight into why she chose each specific animal. Talking about the donkey on Romy's brush she explained: "We live near a donkey sanctuary and Romy adores petting them so she will love this."

Moving onto Wilfred's tortoise, she added: "Wilf's nursery have a pet tortoise that the children all help look after. I did consider getting a tortoise too but I'm not sure how Dilyn would respond to that so this will have to do!" As for baby Frankie, Carrie explained that at only four months old at the time, he was a little young to have developed a penchant for a particular animal, so she chose a duck, representing the family of ducks they visit in their pond at home.

© Instagram Not to mention, Peppa Pig is Romy's all-time favorite character, she even had a Peppa Pig-themed birthday party last year!



Beach babies © Instagram Being the children of Carrie and Boris Johnson does come with its perks. Since he was born back in July last year, little Frankie has already been to multiple different countries, and it's safe to say that he and his siblings enjoy beach life. Just weeks after welcoming Frankie, the family-of-five jetted off to Greece for a sunny family holiday. Frankie and Romy looked ultra-relaxed sitting in the sand with their mother unwinding near the waves.

© Instagram In February, the Johnsons headed to another sun-soaked destination but this time, Frankie and his elder brother Wilfred were pictured enjoying time in the sea whilst on board a private yacht.



© Carrie Johnson/Instagram Wilfred and Romy who are exceptionally close, have also been spotted running along the sand countless times, with one especially sweet moment showing the sibling pair dipping their toes in the water - just adorable!



Wild hair © Instagram

Whilst the trio all have very different coloured hair, one thing they do have in common is that it is wild! Wilfred, has the vibrant ice-blonde locks of his father Boris, making him unmistakable when he features in Carrie's candid at-home updates. Meanwhile, Romy has beautiful curly locks in the same honey-blonde hue as her mother's.

Baby Frank's hair is a stunning auburn shade of red and, like his elder brother, makes him unmistakeable in family updates. Carrie likes to conceal her children's faces whenever she shares photos, often showing the trio by the backs of their heads.





Matching outfits As previously mentioned, Wilfred and Romy have an exceptionally close bond, but it doesn't stop at daily visits to their duck pond and playing in the garden, but also their clothes.

