Carrie Johnson's five most daring fashion moments

According to the MailOnline, the former Prime Minister's wife rented both her dress and shoes for the occasion. The gown was a beautiful floral-print silk midi dress from The Vampire's Wife and a pair of stand-out yellow heels from Prada.
Keep scrolling to see Carrie's five most daring fashion moments.
A mini-dress moment
One of her most fabulous looks to date has to be the fabulous velvet minidress Carrie slipped into for her exciting 36th birthday celebrations last month. The navy blue dress was paired with black polka-dot tights and heeled knee-high boots.
Carrie's birthday hair couldn't have been more glamorous, her honey-blonde tresses blow-dried in big bombshell waves. As for her makeup, she opted for black eyeliner, warm honey-hued bronzer and nude lipstick.
The mother-of-three looked like she had so much fun celebrating and was pictured enjoying a meal with friends before dancing the night away. Whilst pictured at the restaurant, Carrie added a stylish leather jacket.
It may come as no surprise that Carrie's ski wear couldn't be more stylish for the family first and she was the ultimate snow bunny in a navy blue ski-suit that featured leather trousers and a glamorous fur-lined hood.
Despite looking like a catalogue model in her fabulous all-in-one, Carrie revealed she was exceptionally savvy when it came to her children's ski wear, confessing she found them all on Vinted and all for under £30 each.
She confessed: "I got all the kids ski gear off Vinted. Don’t think I spent more than £30 on each child for full ski gear - jackets, salopettes, goggles, gloves, socks etc. Will sell most of it back on Vinted when they grow out of it too," alongside a video from the incredible trip.
Number 10 chic
Whilst her husband, Boris Johnson was Prime Minister, Carrie donned a number of beautiful 'First Lady' looks during his time as head of state. One of her most stunning outfits was a gorgeous, hot pink dress that she donned whilst attending Boris' resignation in September 2022.
The dazzling gown featured a waist-cinching panel and long sleeves, and the top and bottom of the garment was covered in blue and orange flowers. Simply stunning!
The first was all-black and featured capped sleeves and a silver zip on her top half, which she confessed at the time made it the perfect breastfeeding outfit. "Always love a jumpsuit, particularly at the moment when breastfeeding," she wrote.
The second jumpsuit was a deep blue long-sleeve denim piece adorned with buttons on the chest and a matching denim belt.
Holiday glam
It isn't just hitting the slopes that causes Carrie to pose up a storm. In August last year, Carrie took a selfie looking fabulous while on a family holiday in Greece.
She slipped on a curve-hugging bodycon mini skirt from Arabella London in a brilliant bright pink hue. She paired the striking skirt with a cream, green and blue crochet top from Nobody’s Child x Happy Place by Fearne Cotton.