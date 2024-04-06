Carrie Johnson's five most daring fashion moments

Carrie Johnson is a hands-on mother to her three beautiful children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two and baby Frank, but that certainly doesn't stop her from looking sensational.

Boris Johnson's wife has an incredible sense of style, from daring minidresses to glamorous ski suits, whatever the occasion, the former media rep never misses.

© Getty Carrie looked simply gorgeous in the second-hand gown

Carrie is also very eco-conscious when it comes to her fashion and famously rocked a stunning second-hand floral dress when she dined with the late Queen Elizabeth at the Eden Project in 2021.

According to the MailOnline, the former Prime Minister's wife rented both her dress and shoes for the occasion. The gown was a beautiful floral-print silk midi dress from The Vampire's Wife and a pair of stand-out yellow heels from Prada.

Keep scrolling to see Carrie's five most daring fashion moments.

A mini-dress moment One of her most fabulous looks to date has to be the fabulous velvet minidress Carrie slipped into for her exciting 36th birthday celebrations last month. The navy blue dress was paired with black polka-dot tights and heeled knee-high boots. Carrie's birthday hair couldn't have been more glamorous, her honey-blonde tresses blow-dried in big bombshell waves. As for her makeup, she opted for black eyeliner, warm honey-hued bronzer and nude lipstick. The mother-of-three looked like she had so much fun celebrating and was pictured enjoying a meal with friends before dancing the night away. Whilst pictured at the restaurant, Carrie added a stylish leather jacket.



Style on the slopes Carrie had fans obsessed with her updates from her latest family holiday when she hit the slopes with her brood-of-three for the very first time last week. It may come as no surprise that Carrie's ski wear couldn't be more stylish for the family first and she was the ultimate snow bunny in a navy blue ski-suit that featured leather trousers and a glamorous fur-lined hood.

© @carrielbjohnson/Instagram Despite looking like a catalogue model in her fabulous all-in-one, Carrie revealed she was exceptionally savvy when it came to her children's ski wear, confessing she found them all on Vinted and all for under £30 each. She confessed: "I got all the kids ski gear off Vinted. Don’t think I spent more than £30 on each child for full ski gear - jackets, salopettes, goggles, gloves, socks etc. Will sell most of it back on Vinted when they grow out of it too," alongside a video from the incredible trip.

Number 10 chic © James Veysey/Shutterstock Whilst her husband, Boris Johnson was Prime Minister, Carrie donned a number of beautiful 'First Lady' looks during his time as head of state. One of her most stunning outfits was a gorgeous, hot pink dress that she donned whilst attending Boris' resignation in September 2022. The dazzling gown featured a waist-cinching panel and long sleeves, and the top and bottom of the garment was covered in blue and orange flowers. Simply stunning!

Jumpsuits of dreams When it comes to a fabulous daytime look, Carrie never falls short. In January she tried on two figure-hugging Mango jumpsuits she picked up in the January sales and they looked phenomenal on her.



The first was all-black and featured capped sleeves and a silver zip on her top half, which she confessed at the time made it the perfect breastfeeding outfit. "Always love a jumpsuit, particularly at the moment when breastfeeding," she wrote. The second jumpsuit was a deep blue long-sleeve denim piece adorned with buttons on the chest and a matching denim belt.

