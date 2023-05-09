Simone Biles' tearful wedding photos with husband Jonathan have fans saying the same thing

The Olympic gymnast and the NFL player flew to Mexico for their second wedding

Simone Biles shared the first photos of her second wedding with Jonathan Owens, and the tearful pictures have sparked a reaction from her followers.

After legally tying the knot in Houston, Texas, the Olympic gymnast, 26, and the NFL player, 27, jetted to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico on 6 May for a destination wedding. Aside from Simone's impressive bridal gown, fans couldn't help but point out Jonathan's raw emotion when he caught sight of his bride as she walked down the aisle for the second time in front of 140 guests.

"Mr. & Mrs. Owens," Simone wrote, before crediting her wedding dress as Galia Lahav and the groom's suit as Adam Ross Leibold.

Taking to the comments section, one of her followers wrote: "So he did cry after all @jowens," and a second penned: "If my man ain’t crying like that on my wedding day i [don't] want him!!! Congrats!!!"

Simone Biles' wedding dresses were from Galia Lahav

"Men before their wedding day: Nah I'm not gon cry man. I'll be cool! Men when she hits that aisle: [crying face emoji]," a third remarked, and a fourth similarly wrote: "Real men cry tears. Oh he's a keeper, @simonebiles!!"

Unlike her laid-back first wedding dress, which featured a low-cut V-neck, a strappy backless design and a tiered skirt, Simone opted for a ballgown-style gown for her second celebration, complete with a sheer corset bodice, floral applique straps and a leg-split.

"When I started dress shopping, I was like if I get married it has to be a Galia Lahav," she told Vogue. "And so once I looked at the dresses I was like this is definitely my style. I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details, I love the pearls. If there’s something else I wanted at my wedding, it’s flowers and pearls."

© Getty Simone Biles started dating Jonathan in 2020

She added that a Princess-style silhouette with a full skirt was not the style she initially wanted. "I was nervous about having a ball gown because I’m so petite – but it works perfect," she said. "The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel–luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world."

Simone said she was "nervous" about the walk down the aisle, lined by wooden chairs for family and friends and finished with a flower display where the pair exchanged vows.

When was Simone Biles' first wedding with Jonathan Owen?

Simone and Jonathan tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas on April 22. They surprised fans by sharing photos of their legal wedding, which saw Jonathan wear a beige suit with an unbuttoned white dress shirt and loafers.

© Instagram Simone Biles shared photos from her bridal shower in March

"I do, officially Owens," Simone captioned a carousel of pictures of the pair taken by Houston-based photographer Rachel Taylor. They included the newlyweds walking down a marble staircase, emerging through large wooden doors with Simone gazing up at her husband, and the pair kissing on a rooftop overlooking the skyline.

When did Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen get engaged?

© Instagram The NFL player proposed in 2022

Simone and Jonathan met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2020 with the gymnast admitting she started their conversation, and Jonathan stating he didn't know who she was at the time.

Two years later, Jonathan proposed under a gazebo with an oval-shaped diamond set on a pave diamond band. "The easiest yes," wrote Simone.

