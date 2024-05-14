Simone Biles shares update on family life with husband Jonathan Owens a year after marriage

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are moving on up in their relationship. A year into their marriage, it seems like the couple is trying to create a new abode.

The 27-year-old gymnast, who is hoping to make her comeback at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and her NFL player husband, 28, are planning to move their home.

For the past few months, the couple have been in the process of building a new home for themselves and possibly extended family in Texas, and Simone posted a new update.

The athlete took to Instagram with a photo compilation of recent memories on May 13, including several photos with her husband, her friend's engagement, and many outings.

The very last of the snaps saw her sitting on the floor of what looked to be an unfinished garage in their home, still in the midst of being fully constructed and polished off.

"Recently on my iphone," she captioned the set, with one fan gushing in the comments: "Awww I can't wait to see your house completed, a beautiful home for a beautiful couple."

The couple tied the knot last year quietly in Houston before organizing a larger ceremony for friends and family in Cabo, Mexico. Simone shared a photo from their intimate private wedding last month to mark their anniversary.

"This is your sign to marry your best friend," she gushed. "Happy 1st anniversary! I'm excited for many more to come. I wish I could marry you a million times more! I love you so much!"

A week prior, she had appeared on Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy to mark 100 days to the Olympics, where she finally addressed the viral comments Jonathan made in an earlier podcast calling himself the "catch" in their relationship.

© Instagram Simone captured sitting in her half-constructed new home in Texas

She recalled being more stunned by the way people reacted to the comment, saying: "I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man. He's mean!'"

"I thought it was hilarious what all these people were saying, 'Divorce him, divorce him,'" she continued, but then added that it did hurt her feelings to have her marriage be a source of so much discourse.

© Instagram The couple have been married since April 2023

"One night I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him. You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.'"

"That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never."

© Getty Images "You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody."

The decorated athlete remembered thinking: "He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on," and asserted: "Truly, I've never met a man like him," and that he "never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!"