Zara Tindall is all smiles in bridal skinny jeans at Scottish palace wedding venue

Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) looked immaculate on her wedding day with Mike Tindall, but she chose much more laid-back outfits for the days before and after the main celebrations.

The Olympic equestrian swapped her princess-style gown for another bridal white ensemble as she arrived at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on 31 July 2011, the day after she exchanged vows with The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast host. Grinning from ear to ear, Zara looked happy and relaxed in white skinny jeans, which she teamed with a white tank top layered underneath an embellished golden sleeveless blouse that matched her metallic flip-flops.

© Tim Ireland - PA Images Zara looked laid back in ivory jeans at The Palace of Holyroodhouse the day after her wedding

Her blonde hair had been pulled away from her face in a low bun, and she sported minimal makeup for a bare-faced, natural look.

It wasn't dissimilar to the outfit Princess Anne's daughter wore the day before her nuptials as she carried out her wedding rehearsal with Mike at Canongate Kirk. She opted for blue jeans, a navy and white striped cardigan and embellished flip-flops that showed off her bold sapphire-hued pedicure, which likely acted as her hidden 'something blue.'

Zara also rocked jeans for her wedding rehearsal

Mike looked equally relaxed in jeans, a white shirt and jeans. Later that evening, the couple amped up the glamour to kick off the celebrations with a cocktail party on Royal Yacht Britannia.

Choosing a more daring outfit, the bride-to-be rocked a one-shouldered blue and white mini dress with ruffled detailing at the waist, perfectly coordinating with her soon-to-be groom's navy suit.

Zara's wedding dress

© Getty The royal couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011

Zara and Mike returned to Canongate Kirk for the ceremony on 30 July. Walking down the aisle with her father Mark Phillips, the bride was a vision in an ivory silk dress fashioned by designer Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s favourite couturiers.

A corset bodice, drop waist and A-line skirt highlighted Zara's figure. She completed her outfit with Jimmy Choo heels, a silk tulle veil, a bouquet by Mayfair florist Paul Thomas and a sentimental tiara.

Secured into her updo was a precious Greek tiara known as Princess Andrew's Meander Tiara that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne.

© Getty Mike and Zara were pictured at the Palace of Holyroodhouse ahead of their wedding reception

The newlyweds then travelled to the late Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, for their reception. They posed for moody pictures inside the abbey church, which has been ruined since the 18th century.

Zara and Mike's love story

Zara and Mike first crossed paths at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup. Former England rugby star Mike recalled their "boozy" first date during his appearance on I'm a Celeb in 2022.

"I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final," he said. "I was [expletive] off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting from there."

He added: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

The couple got engaged in 2010 and are now proud parents to three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas.

