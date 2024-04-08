Mike Tindall refused Princess Anne's one request before his wedding to Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall has a strong bond with his mother-in-law, the Princess Royal, and even invited Anne on his rugby podcast last year with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The former England star, now 45, has been married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, since 2011.

In the run-up to their nuptials, Mike told producers and crew on the set of Sky One's A League of Their Own that he admitted that his future mother-in-law had asked him to have corrective surgery on his nose.

The rugby pro had broken his nose at least eight times during his sporting career, but he politely turned down Anne's request to have it straightened as undergoing surgery would have interfered with his training schedule at the time.

Speaking to the Radio Times in November 2011 a few months after his wedding, Mike defended his mother-in-law, saying "it was a light-hearted, jokey comment" adding: "It wasn't a big deal, and look at my nose - can you blame her?"

Mike, who was part of the England rugby squad who won the 2003 World Cup, retired from the sport in 2014. The father-of-three underwent a procedure to straighten his nose in April 2018 ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

During his appearance on I'm A Celebrity in 2022, Mike recalled a hilarious anecdote with Princess Anne from Zara's 30th birthday party as seen in the clip below...

The sportsman told his fellow campmates Seann Walsh and Babatúndé Aléshé that he was dancing with the Princess Royal when his flared trousers ripped, exposing his boxers that had a rude message printed on them.

"Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s-themed one. I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits - rugby player's bum and legs - so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a [expletive] drop in front of my mother-in-law," he said.

Mike continued: "Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts,'" which prompted laughter from Seann and Babatúndé.

He added: "As I've turned round, she's [Anne] gone, 'I'd rather not.' I've gone, 'Yeah I'm going' and walked off."

Since their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011, Mike and Zara have welcomed three children – Mia, Lena and Lucas, born in 2014, 2018 and 2021 respectively.

