Tom Cruise's reported girlfriend Victoria Canal breaks silence on dating claims

Tom Cruise's dating life has come under the microscope again after he was linked to singer Victoria Canal.

The "Misson Impossible" star, 62, and the Spanish-American singer, 25, met at Glastonbury Festival in June and have been spending more time together, with Tom even flying Victoria and her brother in a helicopter to the Twisters premiere in London last month.

However, after interest in their relationship hit fever pitch, Victoria took to Instagram to address their apparent budding romance.

"Guys, this is literally bonkers," she wrote, "But apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise. I'm deceased."

She continued: "I'm sorry to bum you out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life."

Victoria had nothing but praise for the Hollywood star and confirmed their relationship is strictly platonic, calling him a "mentor" and comparing him to Coldplay's Chris Martin, whom she has worked with since 2022.

© Instagram Victoria confirmed she is not dating Tom Cruise

The "June Baby" singer added: "In all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living.

"And again I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. You learn a lot if you're open to life bringing you those teachers."

© Instagram Victoria and Tom watched Bruce Springsteen perform

Victoria isn't the first woman Tom has recently been romantically linked to. He was previously said to be dating his "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" co-star Hayley Atwell, however, she too shut down the rumors.

"I would be like, 'Ooh, there's some weird rumors, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it's not what I'm about,'" she told The Independent in July 2023.

"Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?"

© Getty Images Tom was recently linked to Hayley Atwell

Hayley was thankful that she had Tom to help her navigate the "invasive" situation.

She explained: "When I've talked to him about it, he'd be like, 'You know exactly who you are. You know what you're about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn't matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is.'"

Tom is no stranger to dating high-profile women. He was married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 after they met while working on "Days of Thunder".

© Getty Images Tom and Nicole split in 2001

In 2002, Nicole told Vanity Fair she had fallen "madly, passionately in love," with her ex-husband, and recalled: "He basically swept me off my feet."

She added: "And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, 'Forget it. This is it.'"

© Getty Images Tom and Katie were married from 2006-2012

He went on to date Penelope Cruz after they worked on the 2001 "Vanilla Sky". They split in 2004.

Tom then married Katie Holmes in November 2005 before they announced their divorce in June of 2012, which is widely thought to have been a shock to Tom, after Katie, with the help of her lawyer dad, reportedly privately orchestrated a plan to leave him.

