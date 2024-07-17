Kate Hudson's rock-star dating history — from Chris Robinson to Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson knows a thing or two about the importance of keeping in touch with her famous baby daddies.

From marrying musician Chris Robinson and sharing a child with rocker Matt Bellamy and Danny Fujikawa, the star recognizes the value of keeping good relations with exes over her famous dating history.

Take a look at her illustrious dating history, including her three musician partners and the family she's created in the process…

Chris Robinson

The Almost Famous star met her first husband, Chris, when she was only 21 years old. Kate and the lead singer of The Black Crowes hit it off right away. The pair first met at a party in New York City in May 2000. They married only seven months later on New Year's Eve at a ceremony officiated by a Ute Indian Shaman. On January 7, 2004, the couple welcomed their first child together, Ryder Russell Robinson.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and her first husband Chris Robinson

"We're sharing something so gigantic now. I think it's the best we've ever felt being together," the actress told PEOPLE in 2004 about her relationship with Chris after starting a family with him.

While the marriage didn't last, Kate and Chris managed to stay friends for decades. They were recently reunited in June 2022 for Ryder's high school graduation.

© Getty Images The pair welcomed their son Ryder Robinson in 2004

Matt Bellamy

Kate appears to have a thing for musicians. While Kate seems to follow in her Almost Famous footsteps with her "rock star" romances, she insists it's more than that.

"I'm attracted to musical people, period," she told InStyle in March 2021. "From the outside, yeah, I get it. 'Oh, I like a rock star,' or whatever. But that's not really what it is. The reason I connect so deeply with musicians... is because we all connect to music in a way that you don't have to explain. You just feel it, and it's something you love."

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and her ex fiancé Matt Bellamy

In April 2010, Kate fell for Muse frontman Matt after they met at the Coachella Music Festival. "It was all very old-fashioned and proper, and we went on lovely dates," Hudson told Elle UK in their May 2013 issue. "And two months later I was pregnant … Well, yes [I was shocked], but I also thought, 'This is going to be interesting.'" On July 9, 2011, their son Bingham Hawn Matt was born.

About Matt's role as a father, Hudson stated, "I knew it would take a strong man to deal with it. You know that with a relationship thing can go either way when you have a child." She continued: "When you get pregnant everything changes: you, your body. Everything becomes a big decision. But he was there and that was that."

© Getty Images The couple were together from 2010-2014

Family and friends thought Matt was "the one," especially after a three-year engagement. However, he has still remained a strong presence in Kate’s life and the lives of their children for years despite their breakup in 2014.

They often vacationed together, summering together in Greece. Unfortunately, things were not meant to last with Matt, but Matt has remained a close confident of Kate's. He has also remained close to Goldie and Kate's stepdad Kurt Russell.

© Getty Images Kate and Matt welcomed their son Bingham Hawn Bellamy in July 2011

Danny Fujikawa

Since 2017, Kate has shared her life with Danny Fujikawa, who, like Matt and Chris, is also a musician. In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, an adorable baby girl named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. After nearly a decade together, Kate seems to have found lasting happiness. She has three happy children and wonderful relationship with Fujikawa.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and her now fiancé Danny Fujikawa

The pair, who got engaged in 2021, seem smitten: "I've got the best man," Kate told Women's Health. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."

© Getty Images The actress shares her youngest, daughter Rani Rose, with Danny

Kate has taken her love of music to the next level. The singer recently appeared on stage on July 12 when performing a show at Webster Hall in New York City. Her debut album, Glorious, has already reached No. 5 on the emerging artists chart.