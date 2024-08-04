Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye glows in sheer lace wedding gown in photos marking 23rd anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan are celebrating 23 years of marital bliss this weekend, flashing back to their beautiful Ireland wedding on August 4, 2001.

In honor of their big day, Keely, 60, took to social media with a few gorgeous throwback photos from their wedding day at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland.

The snaps captured the joy of the special day and their wedding looks, with Pierce, 71, rocking a classically sleek and sharp black tuxedo and metallic silver tie, fit for James Bond.

Keely, on the other hand, wore two separate dresses for her nuptials. For the ceremony, she opted for a gorgeous white gown with a sheer lace top with a dracula collar, scalloped hems, and beautiful lace pattern work.

She paired the look with her jet black locks styled into waves and a veil, but switched things around for what seemed to be a post-ceremony style, ditching the sheer lace top for a figure-hugging white satin gown underneath.

Her hair was styled up and she also wore a tiara-like headband in one photo as she posed with her arm around her new husband, who also rocked a boutonniere.

Keely captioned the sweet throwback: "August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland. 'You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known.' FSF."

"Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial Here's to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time [flies] on love's wings."

Fans inundated the longtime couple with several sweet messages, like: "Aww, you looked beautiful for your wedding. Happy Anniversary to you both," and: "Happy anniversary to a wonderful couple!!!" plus: "You both haven't aged a day. Happy anniversary x."

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely share sons Dylan and Paris

The former 007 was first married to actress Cassandra Harris, who tragically passed away in 1991 following a battle with ovarian cancer. Three years later, however, Pierce and Keely met at a party in Mexico, where Keely was meant to interview Cheers star Ted Danson. However, the journalist caught the actor's eye and not long after, they began dating and fell in love.

The couple share sons Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23, both of whom have also followed their parents into the entertainment industry with explorations of art, modeling, and filmmaking.

© Getty Images The couple first met in 1994 and embarked on a relationship soon after

Back in April, Keely marked three decades to the day she and Pierce first met, and captured their journey with another compilation of throwback photos. She gushed alongside them: "4-8-94 was my lucky day. How could I have known as I walked around the corner and into your life that my destiny was about to change forever?"

"Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share 3 decades later. Happy 30th Anniversary! @piercebrosnanofficial. Time flies on love's wings."

The Remington Steele actor sweetly responded to his wife's tribute with: "Thank God for you my dear Keely, you have given me wings to fly. Love you dearly."