Isla Fisher shares cryptic post with telling message amid Sacha Baron Cohen divorce

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have remained tight-lipped since they announced their separation in April.

However, the Australian actress has shared a couple of telling posts on social media in the four months since, and her latest one is just as cryptic.

Isla is currently in the UK filming the latest Bridget Jones movie in London and on Thursday she took to her Instagram Story with some photos of the London skyline lit up by fireworks.

But it was her third image that was most telling.

Isla held up a tea bag tag, which read: "He who wants a rose must respect the thorn – Persian Proverb."

The proverb is commonly interpreted as a metaphor for lasting relationships being built on the acceptance of differences and flaws by each partner.

Isla and Sacha announced their split in a shared joint statement on their Instagram Stories on April 5 alongside a photo of them wearing tennis outfits while cuddling.

The statement read: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change, we forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

The longtime couple first met in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia before they hit stardom, bonding over their sense of humor.

"She was hilarious," Sacha said of their first meeting. "We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party.

"I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It’s taken her about 20 years to know", he added in the 2020 New York Times interview.

While Sacha often wore his heart on his sleeve when talking about their relationship, Isla preferred to remain coy.

"I’m not really comfortable talking about my private life and Sacha and I are probably very similar in that we hide our feelings behind humor", she said in 2008.

After three years together, they got engaged in 2004, tying the knot in March 2010 in a Jewish Ceremony in Paris after Isla converted to the faith before the wedding.

"I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha. I would do anything – move into any religion – to be united in marriage with him," she told the Evening Standard at the time.

Considering they had chosen to keep their divorce private for several months, Isla and Sacha's split in 2023 came shortly after she mourned the loss of her father Brian.

At the time, The Wolf Like Me star posted a photo of her father accompanied by the heartfelt caption: "How do you live without someone that you can't live without? How lucky am I to have had you as my dad.

"You were hilarious, positive and my best friend. No matter what was going in my life on you always asked me if I was having fun.

"I know this pain is going to get worse as the days between when I last saw you increase and that is very scary."

She added: "I love you so much. Thank you for being the greatest father. #poppafish."

