Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce could get 'messy' — explained

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially called it quits on their marriage of two years when it was reported that the former filed for divorce from the actor.

The couple rekindled their fairytale romance in 2021 and eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022 before holding their official nuptials in front of loved ones on August 20, 2022.

Exactly two years later, on August 21, 2024, Jennifer filed for divorce with an LA County Superior Court pro per aka without an attorney, and the papers don't list any official prenuptial agreement either.

The talk of no prenup for the couple created a flurry of speculation as to how their marital and individual assets will end up being divided, and Rosanne Godfrey-Lockwood, Barrister at 4PB shared exclusive comments with HELLO! on the same.

"The absence of a prenup can create a wealth of issues for high net worth divorcing couples like JLo and Ben," she reasoned. Celebritynetworth.com lists Jennifer's net worth at a whopping $400 million, and Ben's at $150 million.

"It could get messy when it comes to dividing their finances, as the assets that Ben and JLo acquired during their marriage, including their $60 million house and their earnings over the last two years, will likely be considered joint property."

In the two years since their wedding, Ben has appeared in numerous films, including his directorial project Air (which was critically acclaimed), cameos in The Flash, and is a producer on the upcoming The Instigators, starring his brother Casey and Matt Damon.

Jennifer, meanwhile, has starred in four films (Marry Me, Shotgun Wedding, The Mother, and Atlas), plus released her first album in a decade (This Is Me…Now) with an accompanying documentary and visual album.

Godfrey-Lockwood added: "Often couples avoid having conversations about prenups because they're scared it could 'jinx' their marriage or cause [offense]."

"But in the long run, having provisions like a prenup in place can save couples a lot of money, time and effort — not just because they can protect their assets if they split up, but also because prenups can help them make better financial decisions during the marriage by outlining their financial obligations to one another."

Jennifer and Ben have each been married and divorced before, with the former getting married three times before tying the knot with Ben. She was married to Ojani Noa for a year (1997-98), dancer Cris Judd for two years (2001-03), and singer Marc Anthony for a decade (2004-14). She also shares her twins Max and Emme with Marc.

This is, however, Ben's second divorce. He was first married to his Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and welcomed kids Violet, Fin, and Samuel with his ex. They still maintain a close relationship as co-parents.

Neither Jennifer nor Ben has publicly spoken out about the divorce or the speculation surrounding trouble in their marriage, which had been brewing for a few months, it remains to be seen how they will address their separation.