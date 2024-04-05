Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher reveal divorce after 13 years

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced that they are ending their marriage after 13 years together. The former couple shared statements on their Instagram stories on April 5.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," they said in a statement on top of a photo of them together.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change, we forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

© @islafisher The couple shared statements to their Instagram accounts

The Borat actor and the Now You See Me star first met back in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia before they hit stardom, bonding over their sense of humor.

"She was hilarious", Sacha said of their first meeting. "We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party."

"I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did. It’s taken her about 20 years to know", he added in the 2020 New York Times interview.

While Sacha has often worn his heart on his sleeve when talking about their relationship, Isla has kept it coy.

© Getty Images Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher filed for divorce in 2023

"I’m not really comfortable talking about my private life and Sacha and I are probably very similar in that we hide our feelings behind humor", she said in 2008.

After three years together, they got engaged in 2004 and welcomed their first child in 2007. Together they share three children: Olive, 17, Elula, 13, and son Montgomery, aged nine.

They married in 2010 in a Jewish Ceremony, with Isla converting to the faith before the wedding.

© Paul Morigi Sacha and Isla

Their divorce announcement comes as Sacha has come under fire following allegations in former The Grimsby Brothers co-star Rebel Wilson's new memoir, Rebel Rising.

The actress described feeling humiliated working with Sacha Baron Cohen in the 2016 film, saying that he asked her to perform a lewd act while they were making the movie in South Africa.

She added: "I’m not about canceling anybody and that’s not my motivation for sharing this story. I’m sharing my story now because the more women talk about things like this, hopefully the less it happens."

The British comedian has denied any mistreatment of Rebel, with a rep releasing a statement following the book's publication.

Sacha's rep said: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."