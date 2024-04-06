The telling signs Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen were headed for divorce

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen shocked their fans when they announced on April 5 that they had split after 14 years of marriage.

The longtime couple first met in 2001 and got engaged three years later, tying the knot in March 2010 in a Jewish Ceremony in Paris after Isla converted to the faith before the wedding.

"I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha. I would do anything – move into any religion – to be united in marriage with him," she told the Evening Standard at the time.

Isla and Sacha shared a joint statement on Instagram, which revealed they secretly split in 2023, although they did not give an exact date for their separation.

While their announcement may have appeared out of the blue, there was a telling sign that signaled all was not well on the marital front.

Both Isla and Sacha are fiercely private about their personal lives, but over the years they have made many appearances together and shared insights into their family dynamic with their three children, daughters Olive, 17, Elula, 13, and son Montgomery, nine.

While their last red carpet appearance appears to have been in December 2022, they occasionally shared intimate snapshots on Instagram.

Their marriage appeared intact in July 2023 when Isla posted a photo of her passionately kissing Sacha during a trip to Greece.

However, the last photo she shared of them was during a date night in November last year.

Sacha, meanwhile, hasn't posted a photo of Isla since February 2023, when he paid tribute to her on her birthday.

"Isla looking at me and thinking 'ten more of these and I may find him a tiny bit attractive'. Happy Birthday my darling," he captioned a photo of her holding a pint of beer.

Before their divorce announcement, the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress also chose to stay silent about her now-estranged husband's recent scandal.

Sacha has come under fire following allegations Rebel Wilson made about him in her new memoir, Rebel Rising.

The actress described feeling humiliated working with him in the 2016 film, The Grimsby Brothers, accusing Sacha of asking her to perform a lewd act while they were making the movie in South Africa.

While he has since denied the "demonstrably false claims", Isla has kept quiet, instead sharing photos of her enjoying a "girls' night at the theater" with actresses Michelle Dockery and Naomi Watts, and film producer Bruna Papandrea.

Divorce statement

Breaking the news of their divorce, Isla and Sacha shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories alongside a photo of them wearing tennis outfits while cuddling.

The statement read: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change, we forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

