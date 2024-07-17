Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Isla Fisher's rare photo with kids and mystery companion gets fans talking
isla fisher smiling red carpet© Getty Images

The Wedding Crashers star announced her split from Sacha Baron Cohen in April

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Isla Fisher shared a glimpse into her "family time" on Tuesday – but it was her mystery companion that had fans talking. 

The 48-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet photo of her and four children with their backs to the camera watching the sunset. 

Just out of view was a sixth person, and while their identity couldn't be seen, their hand placed on Isla's derriere was in full view. 

Isla did not explain the photo apart from the simple caption: "Family time". 

While it's unclear who Isla enjoyed the view with, the photo comes almost four months after she announced her split from her husband of almost 14 years, Sacha Baron Cohen. 

Isla and Sacha shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories on April 5 alongside a photo of them wearing tennis outfits while cuddling. 

isla fisher with kids and mystery person with hand on her bottom© Instagram
The statement read: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. 

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change, we forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy." 

The couple shared statements to their Instagram accounts© Instagram
The longtime couple first met in 2001 and got engaged three years later, tying the knot in March 2010 in a Jewish Ceremony in Paris after Isla converted to the faith before the wedding. 

"I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha. I would do anything – move into any religion – to be united in marriage with him," she told the Evening Standard at the time. 

Considering they had chosen to keep their divorce private for several months, Isla and Sacha's split in 2023 came shortly after she mourned the loss of her father Brian. 

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.© Getty Images
At the time, The Wolf Like Me star posted a photo of her father accompanied by the heartfelt caption: "How do you live without someone that you can't live without? How lucky am I to have had you as my dad. 

"You were hilarious, positive and my best friend. No matter what was going in my life on you always asked me if I was having fun.

"I know this pain is going to get worse as the days between when I last saw you increase and that is very scary. I love you so much. Thank you for being the greatest father. #poppafish." 

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Sacha Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)© Getty Images
One year on, Isla marked the anniversary of his passing with another touching tribute. "It's been a year since we lost you. I love you and I miss you every single day." 

Quoting Nick Cave, she added: "It seems to me, that if we love, we grieve. That's the deal. That's the pact. Grief and love are forever intertwined. Grief is the terrible reminder of the depths of our love and, like love, grief is non-negotiable." 

isla fisher sacha baron cohen lion screening 2017© Getty Images
Just 18 months before they split, Isla opened up about their long-lasting relationship to Australian Women's Weekly

"I wish I had an answer. Like all parents of small children, I am doing my best to keep my kids anonymous and have as normal a life as possible. And like all wives and husbands, who travel for work, we try to do date nights. I do my best."

