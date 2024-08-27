Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's glittery royal wedding guest gown was her slinkiest look ever
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie's glittery royal wedding guest gown was her slinkiest look ever
Sophie in nude lace dress© Getty

Duchess Sophie's sparkling royal wedding guest gown was her most mesmerizing look

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie attended the royal wedding of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in 2001

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Duchess Sophie has sported some incredible wedding guest looks since marrying Prince Edward in 1999.

The highlight, however, has to be a certain look she donned in 2001 when she flew to Oslo alongside her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, now 60, to attend the royal wedding of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

sophie and edward holding hands in formal dress© Getty
Edward and Sophie were an elegant couple at Akershus Castle

For the occasion, the Duchess, now 59, pulled out two glimmering looks but her second option was potentially her slinkiest yet.

Sophie in pale blue sparkles with edward in suit© Getty
Sophie was a vision in pale blue sparkles

The then-Countess of Wessex was spotted at a gala dinner on the eve of the wedding at Akershus Castle where she looked simply stunning in a pale blue glittering gown with a square neckline, fitted cut, and full-length skirt.

Sophie with white shawl over her shoulder beside edward© Getty
Sophie wore a white shawl over her shoulder

The royal's gown also featured bejewelled detailing on the straps which tied in with her sparkling necklace and earrings. Sophie wore a white shawl over one shoulder as she walked hand in hand with her husband who looked dashing in black tie.

Young Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine in dresses© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine were also in attendance

Sophie was in good company as she arrived alongside Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden. The bronzed royal, then 24, arrived with her sister Princess Madeleine, then 19, in a grey strappy embellished gown with an ombré skirt.

Sophie Rhys-Jones walking in sparkly evening dress © Getty
Sophie Rhys-Jones wore a sparkly evening dress to The Guildhall in London

Prince William's aunt hasn't worn a sparkly dress quite like it since. She did however rock a shimmering charcoal grey number to the Duke of Edinburgh Awards World Fellowship Ball in 1999, just ten days before she and Edward tied the knot.

The dazzling garment featured a keyhole detail on the chest and a split up the back of the skirt. It was teamed with a green velvet pashmina and slingback heels.

Sophie's Norwegian wedding wardrobe

Sophie walking alongside the King and Queen of the Netherlands© Getty
Sophie boarded a boat alongside the King and Queen of the Netherlands

The King's sister-in-law wore two other looks over the course of the wedding weekend which put her versatile sense of style on full display. She took a boat trip around Oslo prior to the wedding where she looked effortlessly chic in a navy ensemble featuring a loose-fitting co-ord, sunnies, and slip-on shoes.

Sophie in royal blue dress with edward in formal dress© Getty
Sophie wore royal blue for the main event

For the main event on 25 August, Sophie wore a royal blue silk gown with a fitted bodice and a flared skirt which, unusually, grazed her ankles revealing her sparkly off-white heels.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward waving from a carriage on their wedding day© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library
Duchess Sophie wore the tiara in 1999 when she married Prince Edward

To add to her fairytale royal aesthetic, Lady Louise Windsor's mother wore elbow-length white gloves, a triple string of pearls, and the pièce de résistance - the Anthemion Tiara she wore on her own wedding day.

Recommended videoYou may also like7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie in formal dress© Getty
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were guests at Crown Princess Victoria's wedding in 2010

The Duchess of Edinburgh re-wore the tiara nine years later when she attended the royal wedding of Crown Princess Victoria to Daniel Westling at Stockholm Cathedral. 

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's daring one-shoulder dress is straight from Barbie's wardrobe

The mother of two wore a grey chiffon dress with intricate beading in horizontal lines down the skirt. The look came complete with a shawl and dripping diamond jewellery.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More