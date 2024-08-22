Duchess Sophie enjoys date night in figure-flattering gown

The Duchess of Edinburgh pulled an elegant ensemble from her wardrobe on Wednesday evening when she headed out for a quiet date night with her husband Prince Edward.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen at the Edinburgh International Festival where she looked lovely in an off-white jersey dress with a high neck and three-quarter-length sleeves.

View post on X To add a touch of pizzazz to her look, and to create structure, Sophie wore an oversized metallic belt to nip in her waist. Over her shoulders, the royal slung the 'Albero Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer in Ultramarine' from Max Mara and she carried the 'Vintage Indigo Bag' from Matelier Rounding off the mother of two's look were the dainty 'Rocking' earrings from Giulia Barela which peaked out from her undone updo.

Duchess Sophie's blazer looks © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends The Royal British Legion's 80th Anniversary of D-Day Service of Remembrance The Duchess loves to dress up her outfits with a chic blazer. In June, Sophie attended The Royal British Legion's 80th Anniversary of D-Day Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum where she opted for a cropped white number with gold buttons and a chic collar from Prada.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a leather skirt She wore the blazer with a green floral Suzannah London dress and the same Giulia Barela earrings. The royal also opted for a blazer, this time in a khaki green hue, when she made an appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May. Prince Edward's wife opted for a Hermes hair scarf to dress up the look and a leather black skirt.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a designer blazer A touch of structure was added to Sophie's outfit for a visit to the National Cycling Centre in February when she opted for a double-breasted navy style from Alexander McQueen with smart trousers, heeled Prada boots, and a striped knit from Frame.

Sophie's penchant for a belted look © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a performance of 'Orb and Sceptre' The Duchess also has added structure to her silhouette with a belt on many occasions. Last July she wore a subtle built-in belt for a performance of 'Orb and Sceptre' at Horse Guards Parade. The Emilia Wickstead dress featured a blue and white floral print with a collar, long sleeves, and a collar.

© Getty Sophie was beautiful in pink next to Princess Kate Meanwhile, she twinned with the Princess of Wales in nipped-in styles at the Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2022. The King's sister-in-law opted for a candy pink Valentino dress with bell sleeves and a floaty skirt. Prince William's wife was a vision in a periwinkle blue Catherine Walker coat dress with tanzanite jewellery and a stunning hat from Juliette Botterill.