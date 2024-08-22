Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie stuns in figure-flattering gown in photo you might have missed
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in white jacket smiling© Getty

Duchess Sophie enjoys date night in figure-flattering gown

The Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted at Edinburgh International Festival with Prince Edward

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh pulled an elegant ensemble from her wardrobe on Wednesday evening when she headed out for a quiet date night with her husband Prince Edward. 

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen at the Edinburgh International Festival where she looked lovely in an off-white jersey dress with a high neck and three-quarter-length sleeves. 

View post on X

To add a touch of pizzazz to her look, and to create structure, Sophie wore an oversized metallic belt to nip in her waist. Over her shoulders, the royal slung the 'Albero Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer in Ultramarine' from Max Mara and she carried the 'Vintage Indigo Bag' from Matelier

Rounding off the mother of two's look were the dainty 'Rocking' earrings from Giulia Barela which peaked out from her undone updo. 

Duchess Sophie's blazer looks

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in white cropped jacket and green skirt© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends The Royal British Legion's 80th Anniversary of D-Day Service of Remembrance

The Duchess loves to dress up her outfits with a chic blazer. In June, Sophie attended The Royal British Legion's 80th Anniversary of D-Day Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum where she opted for a cropped white number with gold buttons and a chic collar from Prada.

Sophie in a leather skirt walking with Prince Edward© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a leather skirt

She wore the blazer with a green floral Suzannah London dress and the same Giulia Barela earrings.

The royal also opted for a blazer, this time in a khaki green hue, when she made an appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May. 

Prince Edward's wife opted for a Hermes hair scarf to dress up the look and a leather black skirt. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh walking in striped top and navy suit© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a designer blazer

A touch of structure was added to Sophie's outfit for a visit to the National Cycling Centre in February when she opted for a double-breasted navy style from Alexander McQueen with smart trousers, heeled Prada boots, and a striped knit from Frame.

Sophie's penchant for a belted look

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in blue and white floral dress© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a performance of 'Orb and Sceptre'

The Duchess also has added structure to her silhouette with a belt on many occasions. Last July she wore a subtle built-in belt for a performance of 'Orb and Sceptre' at Horse Guards Parade.

The Emilia Wickstead dress featured a blue and white floral print with a collar, long sleeves, and a collar. 

Sophie in pink next to Princess Kate© Getty
Sophie was beautiful in pink next to Princess Kate

Meanwhile, she twinned with the Princess of Wales in nipped-in styles at the Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2022.

The King's sister-in-law opted for a candy pink Valentino dress with bell sleeves and a floaty skirt. 

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie debuts hair makeover and the coolest beach bag 

Prince William's wife was a vision in a periwinkle blue Catherine Walker coat dress with tanzanite jewellery and a stunning hat from Juliette Botterill.

