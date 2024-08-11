Duchess Sophie's daring one-shoulder dress is straight from Barbie's wardrobe

We're used to seeing Duchess Sophie looking splendid in floaty floral dresses and wide-legged trousers, but Prince Edward's wife proved she can pull off any style when she donned a form-fitting pink dress.

The blossom pink gown looks straight out of Barbie's wardrobe, with a beautiful one-shoulder design, complemented by a striking gold clasp sitting on the Duchess' shoulder.

Duchess Sophie's hair looked fit for a princess too, slicked into an elegant chignon, while she completed her ensemble with an ivory shawl and clutch bag.

© Getty Duchess Sophie looked pretty in pink

Jewellery-wise, dangling earrings made a dream accompaniment to her chic updo.

The one-shoulder dress was the perfect choice for the event Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward were attending, as the 2012 Paralympic Ball at Grosvenor House Hotel called for ultra-glamorous attire.

While Duchess Sophie can be relied upon to re-wear her favourite outfits, the striking pink number isn't one we've seen again since 2012 – perhaps she's keeping it safe for her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who often borrows from her mother's fashion archives.

One shoulder designs

It seems one-shoulder dresses are a style the royal is a fan of, as she wore the daring design again in 2016, alongside TV star Myleene Klass to attend an awards ceremony in London.

© Getty Duchess Sophie in a black one shoulder dress with Myleene Klass

Duchess Sophie toned down the glamour for her second one-shoulder outing, opting for a floral and lace black and white shoulder dress, complete with black court shoes.

READ: The secret to Prince Edward and Sophie's enduring love story and 25-year marriage

Princess Kate also enjoys a one-shoulder dress, wearing the style several times over the years, including at the BAFTAS in 2023 and 2019, when she wore the same dress, but with different embellishments on the shoulder.

© Getty Princess Kate wore this one-shoulder dress in 2019

While that white one-shoulder dress regularly springs to mind, Princess Kate wore another gown in the same design back in 2011, with the dress of choice made from billowing silver silk.

© Getty Princess Kate in a silver one-shoulder gown in 2011

Princess Beatrice also wore a metallic one-shoulder dress ahead of her cousin Prince William's wedding ceremony.

© Getty Princess Beatrice sparkled in silver

The royal's gown was party-perfect, adorned with sparkling silver sequins, allowing her to glitter all night long.