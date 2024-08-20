Duchess Sophie goes undercover in fitted denim dress for secret date

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have flocked to Scotland for the end of the summer, confirmed by a royal fan who spotted the couple in Edinburgh on Sunday morning.

In photographs shared by Maurice Wijnen via X, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward kept a low profile as they stepped out together in the historical city.

Eschewing her usual floral wardrobe and pastel colour palette, the Duchess opted for a casual ensemble consisting of ME+EM's 'Chambray Shirred Waist Maxi Dress' and a waist-cinching navy blazer.

Her silhouette-enhancing dress has become synonymous with the royally-loved brand's sophisticated aesthetic and served as an effortless option for the royal's daytime ensemble.

"Earning a place in your year-round wardrobe, the lightweight, breathable fabric of this dress helps it slot seamlessly into your summer outfit rotations," writes ME+EM.

"Whilst the bulk-free maxi silhouette means it can also be worn under coats and knitted layers to keep you warm in the winter for a transeasonal finish."

The mother-of-two paired her summery dress with her platform 'Valencia' espadrilles from Toms, while sweeping her blonde hair into a neat low bun at the nape of her neck.

It's not the first time Sophie has worn the denim-look dress, having donned it on a number of occasions - both casual and formal.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh has an immaculate royal wardrobe

She first stepped out wearing it at the 54th annual Agricultural Show in the Cayman Islands where she met the community, local farmers, and saw the livestock, displays and district stalls.

Will Sophie and Edward join King Charles at Balmoral?

Given their sighting in Scotland, it seems most likely that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be joining the King and Queen at Balmoral for the end of the summer.

Balmoral is the royal family's favourite summer retreat

The royal couple will no doubt be joined by their children, too, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16.

Balmoral Castle has long been a deeply private retreat for the royal family, as was the one place on earth the late Queen Elizabeth II was considered to be her "happiest".