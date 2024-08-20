Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie goes undercover in denim dress for Edinburgh date
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie goes undercover in denim dress for Edinburgh date
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh Royal Windsor Cup Final, Out-Sourcing Polo Final,© Shutterstock

Duchess Sophie goes undercover in fitted denim dress for secret date

The Duchess of Edinburgh is in Scotland with her husband

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
11 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have flocked to Scotland for the end of the summer, confirmed by a royal fan who spotted the couple in Edinburgh on Sunday morning. 

In photographs shared by Maurice Wijnen via X, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward kept a low profile as they stepped out together in the historical city. 

Eschewing her usual floral wardrobe and pastel colour palette, the Duchess opted for a casual ensemble consisting of ME+EM's 'Chambray Shirred Waist Maxi Dress' and a waist-cinching navy blazer. 

View post on X

Her silhouette-enhancing dress has become synonymous with the royally-loved brand's sophisticated aesthetic and served as an effortless option for the royal's daytime ensemble. 

"Earning a place in your year-round wardrobe, the lightweight, breathable fabric of this dress helps it slot seamlessly into your summer outfit rotations," writes ME+EM. 

"Whilst the bulk-free maxi silhouette means it can also be worn under coats and knitted layers to keep you warm in the winter for a transeasonal finish."

EXACT MATCH: Me+Em Chambray Shirred Waist Maxi Dress

Me+Em blue dress© Me+Em

The mother-of-two paired her summery dress with her platform 'Valencia' espadrilles from Toms, while sweeping her blonde hair into a neat low bun at the nape of her neck. 

It's not the first time Sophie has worn the denim-look dress, having donned it on a number of occasions - both casual and formal. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked beautiful in blue© Shutterstock
The Duchess of Edinburgh has an immaculate royal wardrobe

She first stepped out wearing it at the 54th annual Agricultural Show in the Cayman Islands where she met the community, local farmers, and saw the livestock, displays and district stalls.

Will Sophie and Edward join King Charles at Balmoral?

Given their sighting in Scotland, it seems most likely that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be joining the King and Queen at Balmoral for the end of the summer. 

Balmoral castle
Balmoral is the royal family's favourite summer retreat

The royal couple will no doubt be joined by their children, too, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16. 

Balmoral Castle has long been a deeply private retreat for the royal family, as was the one place on earth the late Queen Elizabeth II was considered to be her "happiest".  

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More