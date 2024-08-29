Prince William's very cheeky remark to Princess Kate goes viral

It's not often you see the royal family engage in public displays of affection. Ever stoic working royals tend to keep their physical closeness away from the public spotlight in a bid to remain professional at all times.

Aside from the occasional excited hug at sporting events and their fairytale Buckingham Palace balcony kiss on their wedding day, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain relatively distant during official engagements.

One moment when Prince William accidentally let his flirtatious side slip, however, has re-emerged on social media, going viral on Instagram shortly after royal fan account @katemiddletonprincessofwales reshared an unearthed clip from October 2023.

The video was captured during William and Kate's visit to a Grange Pavilion in Cardiff. While posing for a photograph with elderly members of the community, the future King mused: "Who's pinching my bottom?" before winking and erupting into fits of laughter.

A blushing Princess of Wales looked at her husband in shock before sharing his giggles, giving royal fans a never-before-seen glimpse into the playful side of their relationship.

In the unearthed clip that soon gained thousands of views, royal fans were quick to notice the same thing about their interaction that had previously gone unnoticed.

© Getty Images William and Kate rarely share public displays of affection

"If you zoom in you can see [Kate] ask [William] 'Who pinched it?' and he replies 'I don’t know' at the very end of the video. It made me laugh even harder!"Other fans couldn't help but liken William's laughter to his father, King Charles II.

"He's the double of his dad the way he laughs!" commented one fan, noting the royal father-son duo's similarities. "His facial expression is a dead ringer for his father!"

© Chris Jackson Prince William looked just like his father King Charles while he laughed

Kate and William's rare PDA moments © Getty Prince William kisses Kate at a polo match

The couple's most famous 'PDA' moment is arguably their intimate and excited hug during the 2012 London Olympics when Team GB secured a last minute gold. © Pascal Le Segretain The couple couldn't help but squeeze each other in excitement Prince William wrapped his arms around his wife's waist and lifted her off the ground as she cheered.

Prince William and Kate's togetherness was discreetly on show as the Princess placed her hand on her husband's thigh at an official welcoming ceremony on day one of their 2016 royal tour of Canada. © Karwai Tang Catherine placed a loving hand on her husband's thigh

In December 2017, the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived hand-in-hand at the traditional Christmas church service in Sandringham. Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, so William no doubt wanted to keep a watchful eye on his wife. © Chris Jackson The Prince and Princess of Wales held hands while walking to church