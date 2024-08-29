Prince William's very cheeky remark to Princess Kate goes viral

It's not often you see the royal family engage in public displays of affection. Ever stoic working royals tend to keep their physical closeness away from the public spotlight in a bid to remain professional at all times.
Aside from the occasional excited hug at sporting events and their fairytale Buckingham Palace balcony kiss on their wedding day, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain relatively distant during official engagements.
One moment when Prince William accidentally let his flirtatious side slip, however, has re-emerged on social media, going viral on Instagram shortly after royal fan account @katemiddletonprincessofwales reshared an unearthed clip from October 2023.
The video was captured during William and Kate's visit to a Grange Pavilion in Cardiff. While posing for a photograph with elderly members of the community, the future King mused: "Who's pinching my bottom?" before winking and erupting into fits of laughter.
A blushing Princess of Wales looked at her husband in shock before sharing his giggles, giving royal fans a never-before-seen glimpse into the playful side of their relationship.
In the unearthed clip that soon gained thousands of views, royal fans were quick to notice the same thing about their interaction that had previously gone unnoticed.
"If you zoom in you can see [Kate] ask [William] 'Who pinched it?' and he replies 'I don’t know' at the very end of the video. It made me laugh even harder!"Other fans couldn't help but liken William's laughter to his father, King Charles II.
"He's the double of his dad the way he laughs!" commented one fan, noting the royal father-son duo's similarities. "His facial expression is a dead ringer for his father!"