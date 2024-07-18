Princess Beatrice's unconventional PDA wedding photo has fans saying the same thing

In any royal love story, it's rare to catch a glimpse of public displays of affection, with the likes of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and the Princess of Wales keeping their intimacy behind closed doors.

One exception is a royal wedding when couples perform their first kiss as husband and wife in front of the cameras. In Beatrice's case, this romantic moment was never publicised thanks to her surprise lockdown wedding on 17 July 2020.

While she had planned to tie the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 29 May 2020 at St James's Palace, they had to change their plans to comply with the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

To mark their fourth anniversary, the couple shared a rare photo of an intimate kiss in the woodlands framed by trees in what many called a "fairytale" moment. Dressed in her late grandmother's Norman Hartnell ivory gown, Beatrice leaned in for a kiss as she held hands with her property developer beau, who looked dapper in a black suit as he returned her affection.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in July 2020

"Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love. Every day is so special with you. I love you so much," Edoardo captioned the post, which was met with an outpouring of love from fans.

"By far the most romantic royal wedding that I can recall. Congratulations to this gorgeous and loving couple," wrote one, while another agreed, commenting: "The most beautiful and romantic wedding."

A third added: "The most fairytale wedding! Happy anniversary."

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding

© Princess Eugenie Edoardo proposed in Italy in 2019

The couple got engaged in Italy in September 2019 with Edoardo presenting Beatrice with a custom ring from British jeweller Shaun Leane.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in a small family ceremony on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Less than 20 people were in attendance, including "close family" such as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and Edoardo's son Wolfie with his ex Dara Huang, who was the best man and pageboy.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie was a best man

Beatrice loaned a vintage dress from her late grandmother, featuring Peau De Soie taffeta trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, organza sleeves, diamanté details and a geometric checkered bodice.

Following her big day, Beatrice wrote on Instagram: "Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together," adding: "It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day."

She teamed it with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, also on loan from Her late Majesty and sparkly nude Valentino heels she had previously worn to the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi Beatrice and Edoardo rarely share photos of their daughter Sienna

Since they tied the knot, the couple have welcomed their daughter Sienna, born in September 2021.

Royal PDA

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are much more relaxed about PDA

While the likes of Zara and Mike Tindall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are more relaxed about indulging in PDA, many other members of the royal family choose to remain professional during public outings because they are working representatives of the British monarchy.

Speaking of the Prince and Princess of Wales, HELLO! magazine's royal editor Emily Nash previously explained: "They are almost always seen in photographs taken during official engagements so they are at 'work' and it would be unprofessional to hold hands. They also need to shake hands with a huge number of people as they meet them, so aside from being on duty, it wouldn't be very practical!

© Getty Prince William and Kate tend to focus on their duties during public outings

"We know they are very affectionate and that sometimes comes across during more light-hearted moments, at sporting events or similar, but you wouldn't expect them to put that on show while in more formal situations."

