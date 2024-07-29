Prince William and Princess Kate's 'heartache' amid pre-wedding split

The ups and downs of the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship have long been documented, but does anyone know the real story aside from the royals themselves?

The latest account of William and Kate's brief split, and the following heartache, has come from Robert Jobson's new book.

In excerpts published in the Daily Mail, Robert recounted how King Charles' son had an "emotionally charged 30-minute conversation" with his then-girlfriend to end their relationship in April 2007, and highlighted the couple's very different ways of coping with the aftermath.

© Getty Images William reportedly went out following their breakup

"[William] celebrated their break-up with an alcohol-fuelled night at the Mahiki nightclub in Mayfair with his close pals. 'I'm free!' he shouted as he slipped into a drunken version of the robot dance. He then told his friends that they should all 'drink the menu', which they more or less ended up doing," he wrote, before adding that Kate focused on enjoying holidays and spending time with her family.

© Getty Carole Middleton reportedly took Kate on a trip to Dublin

"Carole Middleton acted swiftly, taking her heartbroken daughter for a break in Dublin - a welcome respite from media scrutiny," Robert said.

She also holidayed in Ibiza before being photographed on nights out with her sister Pippa.

© Getty Kate was often pictured with her sister Pippa during her brief split from William

While Kate's social life continued to blossom, William was "holed up in his barracks for most of the summer."

© SplashNews.com Kate was pictured enjoying a busy social life

After spending two months apart, their reconciliation took place at Sam Waley-Cohen's fancy dress party, which he named 'Freakin Naughty', in June.

© Getty Prince William began an intensive RAF course in 2007

Kate, dressed as a nurse, and William were reportedly spotted kissing on the dancefloor, but they publicly confirmed they had rekindled their relationship when Kate attended the Concert for Diana in July 2007.

William and Kate's engagement

© Malcolm Clarke/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Kate and William started as friends at St Andrews University

The couple opened up about their relationship during their engagement interview in 2010, admitting that they were friends at St Andrews University before romance blossomed.

© Getty Kate got engaged to Prince William in 2010

Discussing their brief split, Kate admitted: "At the time, I wasn't very happy about it. But actually, it made me a stronger person. You find things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized. I really valued that time for me."

William added: "We were both very young… we were both finding ourselves and being dif­ferent characters. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, so it was just a bit of space and it worked out for the better."

Royal wedding

© Chris Jackson The couple tied the knot in April 2011

William and Kate exchanged vows in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey, the same place where his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip in 1947.

Kate looked stunning in a lace Alexander McQueen wedding dress, which left her partner giving her gushing compliments at the altar.

Lip readers reported he said: "You look lovely. You look beautiful."

RELATED: King Charles 'clashed with Prince William' over decision to fly his family of five in helicopter