Liev Schreiber's love story with new wife after Naomi Watts split

The Perfect Couple is the one show everyone is talking about right now. The Netflix whodunnit is getting rave reviews from fans not just because of its gripping plot but its stellar cast.

Award-winning actor Liev Schreiber plays patriarch Tag Winbury, whose family is caught up in a crime scene at home when a wedding rehearsal goes fatefully wrong.

Away from the world of TV and film, however, you might be intrigued to know more about Liev's love life and romance history.

© Seacia Pavao/Netflix Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury, Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in The Perfect Couple

The actor's most well-known romance was with fellow actress Naomi Watts, but the pair split in 2016.

Find out all about the 56-year-old's love life and current marriage below…

Liev Schreiber and Noami Watts' relationship explained

British-Australian actress Naomi, 55, first met Liev at The Met Gala in 2005 and began dating shortly after. The pair likely had a lot in common both being in the film industry.

The year prior, Naomi had split from her previous partner, the late Heath Ledger, whom she dated for two years.

© Christopher Polk Actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

In a previous interview with Esquire, the Ray Donovan actor recalled the night he first met his future love, describing her as a "ray of light."

"I think I was nervous, and I felt very embarrassed being there, and self-conscious, because all these movie stars were hovering, and I felt… awkward and out of my element."

© Daniele Venturelli Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts attend the premiere of 'The Bleeder' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2016

The next day, he said, they went out for cupcakes: "It was very silly – very romantic. And we had a kiss – not a big kiss, but it was a kiss that was like, ooh.

"Then she went back to L.A. and I wrote her all the time. Lots of emails. I think that was it – seduced by email."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Naomi Watts and Kai Schreiber attend the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France

Two years after they began dating, Liev and Noami welcomed their first child together, Sasha. A year after that, they welcomed their second child, Kai.

Naomi and Liev were engaged during their time together, however, in 2016, the couple decided to bring their 11-year relationship to an end.

At the time, the pair released a statement to PEOPLE magazine confirming the news. "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple," they said.

"It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship.

"While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy."

© Getty Images Actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts in 2016 shortly before their split

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts' co-parenting success

Despite breaking up, the pair have clearly remained amicable and have continued to hang out as a family as their kids have grown up.

A few months after their split, Liev said on CBS This Morning: "Of course [the change is scary], but, you know, we're parents together so we'll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and we're very close.

The couple have blended their family seamlessly View post on Instagram

"Hopefully, that never changes and I don't think it will."

Meanwhile, around the same time, Naomi told The Telegraph Australia: "I feel I'm in a good place in my life and I want to make sure my kids are healthy, my kids are happy and things are going to go well. Those are the hopes for me and for all of us."

The actress also candidly told Vogue Australia how, despite her and ex getting along, there were perhaps unsurprisingly highs and lows to the situation. "I mean, I'm single, I'm co-parenting. I'm doing okay. There are good days and bad days."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Liev Schreiber stars in The Perfect Couple

Liev Schreiber's wife Taylor Neisen and their blended family

Liev met Taylor Neisen, 32, in 2017 and were spotted out and about in public together and on a family holiday in Costa Rica, but kept their relationship mostly private.

In July 2023, however, the couple made things official and became husband and wife at a private, intimate ceremony at their home in the Hamptons.

© Dia Dipasupil Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City

A month later, the pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Hazel Bee.

It seems the pair embrace their blended family with aplomb and Taylor even reportedly has a great relationship with Liev's ex, Naomi.

© Dave Kotinsky Sasha Schreiber, Liev Schreiber, Kai Schreiber and Taylor Schreiber attend the NY premiere of "Across The River And Into The Trees" at Angelika Film Center on August 29, 2024 in New York City

In 2022, the family celebrated Kai graduating from high school and Naomi shared a photo of her and her now-husband, actor Billy Crudup, her two children, Liev and Taylor, writing in the caption: "Congratulations to Kai. Class of 2022 #modernfamily."

That same year, Naomi also wrote a sweet message on Taylor's Instagram for her birthday: "Happy birthday Tay!!"