Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman share shocking divorce news after 26 years of marriage

Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman have announced their "mutual decision" to divorce after 26 years of marriage.

The 53-year-old fashion designer – who has styled the likes of Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek, and Jennifer Garner – shared the news in a joint statement on her Instagram on Monday.

In a heartfelt statement, the former couple penned: "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage.

"We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together."

Rachel and Rodger – who share sons Skyler Morrison, 13, and Kaius Jagger, 10, – continued: "Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share.

"We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter. With love and gratitude - Rachel & Rodger," they concluded the statement.

Rachel and banker Rodger, 55, became an item in 1991 while they were students at George Washington University.

"I met Rachel in the summer of 1991. She was 19, and I was 22. She was a restaurant hostess, and I was working as a waiter in Washington, D.C., where we both attended college,' he told Harper's Bazaar in 2011.

"I vividly remember the first time I saw her — wearing a tight black mini dress, high-heeled pumps, stick-straight hair, and big red lips covered in M.A.C. Chili lipstick," the father-of-two recalled.

On February 15, 1998, the couple wed at The Rainbow Room in New York City.

Marking their 25th wedding anniversary, Rachel shared a photo of her wearing her stunning Isaac Mizrahi gown alongside a sweet tribute to her husband.

"I woke up remembering this girl 25 years ago, about to walk down the aisle, wearing Isaac Mizrahi, at The Rainbow Room in New York City, and make the biggest commitment of my life!" she wrote on her website.

"Yes, I cut bangs (bad idea) and got a henna tattoo that covered my entire arm to my finger tips that wouldn't come off just two days before my wedding (bad idea)...But, I will say that saying 'I do' to Rodger was the beginning of a life journey I wouldn't change for anything.

"I was working 24/7 as a stylist and Rodger was in finance – both in our early 20s building our lives. I was the one that said I would probably never get married because forever with one person seemed unfathomable."

She added: "Well, here we are 25 years later and life has most definitely never been boring. Looking forward to the next 25 years of love and adventure."

Rachel and Rodger documented their relationship on the Bravo series The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2008 to 2013. They also starred in Lifetime's Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe in 2015.

Rodger is the co-founder and co-CEO of the fashion entrepreneur's Rachel Zoe Inc and he is listed as a co-host on iHeartRadio's Climbing in Heels with Rachel Zoe podcast.