Kim Kardashian reveals how daughter North's relationship with brother Saint improved after decision she was 'fighting against'

Kim Kardashian may have been initially opposed to her son Saint launching his own YouTube channel, but it has already had quite the endearing outcome.

Though the Skims founder and her kids are of course no strangers to the spotlight — the family has been inviting the world into their homes since the launch of their famed reality show in 2007 — the doting mom has had to adjust to her kids' wishes of following in her footsteps at such an early age.

In addition to Saint, eight, the reality star is also a mom to daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, as well as son Psalm, four.

Kim Kardashian shares rare moment with her sporty son Saint West

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Monday at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner in New York City, which was also attended by fellow A-Listers such as Lauren Sánchez, Salma Hayek, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, among others, Kim revealed that despite her hesitation about Saint launching a YouTube channel, it has inadvertently brought him and his older sister North closer together.

"It's hard because I'm here, and I need to approve every video," she first noted, though she then shared: "I will say, it has brought him and North closer together, because she's filming his content and making him do challenges, so I filmed some behind the scenes."

"I was fighting against this and it's actually a blessing in disguise," Kim relented.

© Instagram Saint is bound to his mom's rules via contract

Kim had made no secret of her initial disapproval of Saint's request for a YouTube channel, and amused fans when she revealed she made him sign a strict contract he had to adhere to to gain permission from his mom.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's skin-tight latex midi dress is perfect for cool brides-to-be

MORE: Kim Kardashian's parenting style causes a stir as she shares new update far away from home

In a post on Instagram Stories sharing part of the contract, she wrote: "I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube channel after signing an extensive contract," and in another added: "Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube channel. He better not breach."

© Instagram The YouTube channel is largely focused on video games

The YouTube channel, named TheGoatSaint, currently has just over 13k subscribers and 33 videos since launching last week.

MORE: Kim Kardashian pays tribute to daughter Chicago as she braves the limelight with sister North once again

© Instagram North and Saint are Kim's eldest kids

Dated September 3, the signed contract in part read: "I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom's rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment [on] any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music."

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter North West and cousin Penelope Disick twin with famous aunty in rare photos

© Instagram Saint is a big sports fan

Though part of the contract's contents is blocked off by Kim's caption, the last of it read: "I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason."

"If I don't listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."