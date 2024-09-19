Why Greece's Princess Theodora's royal wedding will be bittersweet

Princess Theodora of Greece is set to gather her closest friends and family in Athens for her wedding with Matthew Kumar on 28 September, but there is one special guest who will not be in attendance.

The nuptials will mark the first Greek royal wedding since Theodora's father King Constantine died in January 2023.

© Instagram The couple marked what would have been their wedding day with a Greek feast

Theodora had planned to get married in May 2020 but postponed her big day to spring 2023 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Since her second attempted wedding would have taken place just months after her father's passing, the bride-to-be once again pushed back the date to allow the family time to grieve.

The late King will likely be at the forefront of Theodora's mind on her wedding day, especially since she will be missing out on many special moments, including him accompanying her down the aisle and joining her for a father-daughter dance.

King Constantine's death

© Getty King Charles' second cousin King Constantine died in 2023 (pictured in 2007)

Prince Philip's cousin King Constantine passed away on 10 January 2023 aged 82 with his wife Queen Anne-Marie and five children Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora and Prince Philippos by his side.

Constantine had been suffering from ill health for several years and was being treated at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens.

© Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Princess Theodora and her fiance attended King Constantine's funeral in 2023, months before they were due to get married

An official statement read: "It is with deep sadness that the Royal Family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday, January 10, 2023, while being treated at 'HYGEIA' hospital in Greece. Details will follow regarding his funeral procession and burial."

Princess Anne, Lady Gabriella Kingston, Queen Margrethe of Denmark and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were among the royals who travelled to the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens for the former King of Greece's funeral.

The cathedral is also set to play host to The Bold and the Beautiful actress Theodora and American lawyer Matthew's wedding.

Theodora's wedding plans

© Milos Bicanski Theodora previously opened up about her wedding dress designer

Guests such as Queen Sofia of Spain are expected to gather at 5:30 pm to watch the couple exchange vows in Athens.

Princess Theodora previously admitted she turned to Celia Kritharioti for her bridal gown, a Greek designer known for her princess silhouettes, feminine lace and heavily embellished designs.

Since it has been four years since she first intended to walk down the aisle, it's not known if she has kept her original gown or tweaked the design.

